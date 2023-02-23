Search on Philippine volcano confirms 4 died in plane crash

·3 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Searchers who hiked the slopes of a restive Philippine volcano to find the wreckage of a plane that crashed over the weekend confirmed the two Australian energy consultants and two Filipino crew members on board didn't survive, the local mayor said.

More than a dozen army troops and firefighters were dropped off from an air force helicopter Wednesday morning, then they hiked to the crash site on a gully on Mayon volcano’s slope, civil aviation officials said. The Cessna 340 went missing after taking off Saturday.

“There were no survivors,” Mayor Carlos Baldo of Albay province’s Camalig town told The Associated Press in a cellphone message when asked about the fate of the four people onboard the plane. The remains of the crash victims would be brought down the volcano on Thursday, he said.

The two Australians were working as consultants for Energy Development Corp., a large geothermal power company, which owned the plane that was flown by a Filipino pilot with a crew member. The company deployed teams backed by helicopters and drones to help in the search, which was hampered by heavy rains, gusty wind and thick clouds.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, who was in Manila on Wednesday for talks with Philippine officials, expressed his condolences to the families of the crash victims before the deaths were confirmed by Baldo later in the day. The mayor oversaw the search for the Cessna aircraft by nearly 200 army troops, firefighters and volunteers, including veteran mountaineers.

“Can I just express my condolences to both Australian and Filipino families of those who died in the very tragic plane accident?” Marles asked Philippine defense chief Carlito Galvez Jr. in a news conference in Manila.

He thanked all those who helped in the search, including two soldiers who were shot and killed by suspected communist guerrillas on Monday while buying supplies in a market in Camalig, military officials said.

“It is a moment where the really personal nature of the relationship between our two countries is very manifest and felt very profoundly,” said Marles, who also serves as Australia’s defense minister.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday reiterated Marles’ words of condolences and thanks.

“I do ... want to thank the search teams who traveled into a relatively remote area in dangerous circumstances and weather ... in order to undertake this task,” Albanese told reporters in the South Australia state capital, Adelaide.

“My heart goes out to people who were there visiting the Philippines who tragically won’t return to their families,” he added.

Albanese said the Australians killed were men who lived in Adelaide. He provided no other details about them. Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials were offering their families consular assistance, he said.

Contact with the plane was lost a few minutes after it took off from Albay’s international airport Saturday morning for the hourlong flight to the capital, Manila. The wreckage was spotted in an aerial search on Sunday on the slope of the 8,077-foot (2,462-meter) volcano but an air force helicopter only managed to ferry the search team near the crash site Wednesday morning after the weather improved, officials said.

Only the tail section of the plane remained intact with the rest of the wreckage scattered on the barren upper slopes of the volcano, said Eric Apolonio, spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

Villagers are normally prohibited from entering a permanent danger zone 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) around the volcano, which last erupted in 2018, displacing tens of thousands of people.

But the volcano-monitoring agency allowed the high-risk search and rescue effort on Mayon, one of the country's 24 most active volcanoes, with a warning for the team members to be alert for sudden emission of volcanic ash and gas or sudden mudflows if rain fell on the slopes.

Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd sentenced to death - Mizan

    Iran's judiciary sentenced Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd to death on charges of "corruption on earth", the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday. Sharmahd, who also has U.S. residency, is accused by Iran of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing and planning other attacks in the country. Sharmahd's arrest was announced in 2020 through an intelligence ministry statement that described him as "the ringleader of the terrorist Tondar group, who directed armed and terrorist acts in Iran from America."

  • Factbox-Company reaction to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act

    The act, signed into a law late last year by President Joe Biden, has also sparked a reaction from the European Union because of fears that it could lure businesses away from the bloc with its generous tax breaks. Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it had begun assembling batteries in Germany but will focus cell production in the United States in light of incentives available through the IRA, making it one of the first firms to declare a strategy shift prompted by the law.

  • Germany expels 2 Iranian diplomats over death sentence

    BERLIN (AP) — Germany said Wednesday that it is expelling two Iranian diplomats over the death sentence imposed in Iran against one of its citizens. Authorities in Iran announced Tuesday that Jamshid Sharmahd, a 67-year-old Iranian-German national and U.S. resident, was sentenced to death after being convicted of terrorist activities. Iran claims Sharmahd is the leader of the armed wing of a group advocating the restoration of the monarchy that was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but

  • She was pulled over for no seat belt in Florida. Then a cop looked in her leggings

    The Daytona 500 race brought a lot of visitors to the area

  • Madeline McCann’s Parents May Agree to DNA Test Woman Who Claims to Be Their Missing Child

    Hugo Correia/ReutersA Polish woman with a complicated childhood, a coloboma in her right eye and moles on her leg says she could be Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who has been missing since 2007 after disappearing from a holiday resort in Portugal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Help me, I need to talk with Kate and Gerry McCann (@iammadeleinemccan) Julia Faustyna, 21, who has also been referred to as Julia Wandelt and Julia Wendell, says she does not remember most of her ch

  • ‘Three soldiers took turns raping me in front of my children’

    Warning: This article contains graphic content

  • Tim Hortons franchisee in P.E.I. evicts tenants to make way for temporary foreign workers

    One of three people fighting eviction notices they received from the local Tim Hortons franchisee in Souris, P.E.I., says the company has no legal grounds to make tenants leave their apartment building. D.P. Murphy Inc., which operates a number of Tim Hortons franchises across Prince Edward Island, bought the apartment building at 4 Pleasant St. in November, and issued eviction notices to the tenants on Jan. 5. According to documents filed by the company with the Island Regulatory and Appeals Co

  • Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter remembered for building affordable Alberta homes

    EDMONTON — Suzanne Taylor, a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, remembers former U.S. Jimmy Carter being "strict" on construction sites, refusing to pose for pictures with others while on the job. "If I stopped to take a picture with you, that’s two of us not working," she recalled him saying. The Carter Center announced Saturday that the 98-year-old former president has decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family, receiving hospice care after a series of hospital stays. Many w

  • Florida's Great Displacement has already begun

    Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.

  • How stupid does Shamima Begum think the British public are?

    Thank God for common sense and for the views of the British people being respected for once. All that PR soft-soaping and cunning pretence of rehabilitation were to no avail, Shamima Begum has lost her appeal and lost her British citizenship, subject no doubt to any further appeal.

  • Death toll rises as Turkey hit by two new powerful earthquakes

    A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed six people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey that were laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands.

  • Accused Colorado LGBTQ club shooter back in court for preliminary hearing

    The individual accused of fatally shooting five people inside a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub last year was due in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in which a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to try the suspect for murder. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been held without bond at the El Paso County jail since being arrested and has been charged with 323 criminal counts stemming from the Nov. 19 rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Clad in body armor and armed with a handgun and an AR-15-style assault rifle, Aldrich opened fire indiscriminately on club patrons, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

  • California agents went to retrieve one gun from a 'prohibited' person. They uncovered a hoard of illegal weapons.

    The attorney general of California on Tuesday announced felony charges against a man found with a large cache of illegal firearms at his residence.

  • Serving police constable 'asked woman to have sex in back of police van before sexually assaulting her'

    Christopher Hudson allegedly propositioned the woman in the back of the van at Stonefall Cemetery in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, telling her it was a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’.

  • Stolen Heirloom 1962 Chevy Impala Found

    This is wonderful news!

  • Bar employees stabbed inspectors at Mexico resort

    Ten employees of a bar in Mexico’s Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen have been charged in the fatal stabbings of four municipal inspectors sent to check compliance with local codes, authorities said Tuesday. Playa del Carmen has long had a reputation for rough and dangerous bars, but what allegedly happened at the city’s La Cueva bar on Feb. 11 appears to set a new standard of violence. Assistant Public Safety Secretary Luis Rodríguez Bucio said Tuesday that the city inspectors went to the bar, whose name means “The Cave”, to inspect for compliance with city codes.

  • White supremacist who killed protester in Charlottesville could have his prison pocket money seized

    James Alex Fields Jr has paid only tiny fraction of $81,600 he owes, prosecutors say

  • Jake Tapper Blasts Fox’s ‘Blatant Lie’ After Democrat Was Assaulted

    CNNCalling out Fox News on Tuesday for falsely smearing Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) after she was violently attacked, CNN anchor Jake Tapper accused the conservative cable giant of peddling a “blatant lie” that inspired deranged viewers to bombard the congresswoman with abusive calls.After Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building earlier this month by a violent repeat offender, the Minnesota lawmaker called for a crackdown on crime and recidivism. Fox News then followed up

  • Georgia Cop Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Teen as She Walked Home

    Gwinnett County Police DepartmentA Georgia cop already arrested in connection to a teen girl’s death is now accused of kidnapping her after she left a friend’s apartment, killing her and ditching her naked body in the woods.Authorities believe the slain girl, 16-year-old Susana Morales, was killed by Miles Bryant last summer while he was still a police officer in the Atlanta suburb of Doraville.Bryant was arrested earlier this month—and fired the same day—after authorities found Morales’ body. H

  • The Mormon Church settles allegations it hid $32 billion in investments. A top exec said the church was worried its staggering wealth would cause members to stop donating.

    The SEC announced that the church and its investment arm will pay a combined $5 million to settle charges alleging it tried to conceal its wealth.