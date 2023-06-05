Search pauses for camper in inflatable kayak missing a week, Colorado cops say

A search has been suspended for a Denver man missing a week after entering the Colorado River in an inflatable kayak, Colorado authorities reported.

Ari Harms was last seen May 28 at the Pioneer Park Campground in Hot Sulfur Springs, McClatchy News reported.

Campground hosts notified the Grand County Sheriff’s Office when Harms failed to check out as scheduled the next day.

After six days of “intensive” searching in Byers Canyon, sheriff’s officials suspended the search for Harms on Sunday, June 4, a news release said.

Searchers must wait for the river to go down in order to safely search some areas, the release said. Deputies will continue to monitor the river.

“Many people have inquired about the ability to privately search the Colorado River for Ari and we are highly discouraging this to ensure their safety and preventing any future tragedies,” the sheriff’s office said.

River closures connected to the search have been rescinded.

“Ari is so loved,” Ash Alnite wrote on Facebook, McClatchy News reported. “He’s family. He’s a friend. He has done so much for our community. We need all the positive energy we can get to bring him home safe.”

Harms works as a housing stability resource manager for Hope Communities, an affordable housing advocacy organization in Denver, according to the website. Harms also performs as a drag king under the name Simon Paul, according to friends on social media.

Sheriff’s officials ask that Byers Canyon visitors report any sightings or clues to 970-725-3311..

Hot Sulphur Springs is about 100 miles northwest of Denver. Byers Canyon is an 8-mile stretch of canyon that follows the Colorado River between Hot Sulphur Springs and Kremmling.

