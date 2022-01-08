‘Search Party’ Series Finale Recap: Dory Comes Full Cirlce With One Final Genre Switch, Co-Creator Talks Ending Coming-Of-Age Comedy With [SPOILER]s

Alexandra Del Rosario
·7 min read

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details about the final series of Search Party, including the finale “Revelation.”

Enlightenment isn’t glorious, but gory and gross look in the series finale of HBO Max’s Search Party.

More from Deadline

In the final hours of the dark comedy, created by Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers, Dory (Alia Shawkat) brings about the end of the world, after her quest to spread joy and love in the form of a pill backfires.

In true Search Party fashion, Dory’s intentions to do right by others, and selfishly herself, once again evolve into a much more complicated and fatal scenario that puts everyone around her at risk.

“I hate to say it babe, but you did it again,” Dory’s ever-faithful friend, and brief lover, Portia (Meredith Hagner) says. “Except it’s way worse this time.”

After escaping a fun house riddled with Dory’s disciples-turned-zombies, Portia and Elliott (John Early) catch up with Dory and Drew (John Reynolds) who are handing out “enlightenment” to eager consumers and fanatics. Elliott reveals that he switched his friends’ pills the previous day with placebos, preventing them from transforming into the flesh-seeking zombies ransacking the city around them. Fearing for their lives, the gang run away to Elliott and Marc’s (Jeffrey Self) home.

They watch the news, which warns of a fast-spreading “unidentified personality disorder,” until they’re chased out by Marc and Elliott’s zombie-fied adopted son.

At this point, it’s pretty clear that Shawkat was not lying when she previously told Deadline about “[wraping] up this world while destroying it at the same time.” Dory and her friends run out onto the streets of New York where they’re greeted by seemingly endless chaos and bloodshed at every corner.

To make matters worse, Marc reveals that he ate a whole bag of jelly beans he found on the ground – yes, he means those pills. Moments later he starts spitting blood and chasing after Elliott and the group of friends. Before he’s able to maul the lead characters, he’s rammed by a car filled with Dory’s former disciples.

The finale continues with Dory, Drew, Portia and Elliott running towards a bridge, as directed by a background character played by series co-creator Charles Rogers. Upon arriving at the quarantine zone, Dory, Drew and Elliott are in the clear but guards take Portia away claiming that she looks brainless and like a zombie. After all they’ve been through, the trio decides to rescue their friend and they’re reunited, just briefly before they’re surrounded by zombies. When things seem like they’re coming to an end for the inseparable group, a masked savior fends off the zombies with a blowtorch. Chantal (Clare McNulty), who’s been prepped by all the talk of end days and conspiracies by late spouse Liquorice Montague (Kathy Griffin), takes the friends into her underground shelter. There, she and Dory bicker on who really brought on the end of the world, a cheeky reference to season one and the questions surrounding Dory’s initial intentions of finding a then-missing Chantal.

“Now the world is ending because of me,” Dory admits

“No, the world is ending because of me,” Chantal rebuts.

Once settled, the friends reflect on how long the chaos will last and whether what seems to be the end of the world was supposed to play out the way it did. And while it’s easy to expect Jeff Goldblum’s Tunnell Quinn to reveal that the violent craze was just another one of his simulations, the finale moves forward months later to a deserted, post-apocalyptic New York where Dory and Drew tie the knot and Portia and Elliott attend the extremely intimate ceremony.

The gang makes their way back to home but before entering the safe zone, they’re rinsed by sanitizing spray and scan chips that confirm their human status. The friends muse on their next steps and futures, just before coming across a wall plastered with hundreds, if not thousands, of “missing posters.”

In the obvious call back to one of Search Party‘s very first shots, Dory glances at the various notices. However, instead of starting a quest to find any of the missing people, Dory moves on to catch up with her friends, who have been with her through unimaginable hells and back. It’s then that the search concludes.

Providing his insight about Search Party‘s final genre switch is series co-creator, executive producer, writer, director and co-showrunner Charles Rogers. He talks how the beginning of the pandemic inspired the on-screen zombie apocalypse and how the end of the world connects back to the series’ overarching themes of narcissism and altruism. Read a brief Q&A below, which was been edited for length and clarity.

DEADLINE: How did you and Sarah-Violet land on the idea that a zombie apocalypse would tie the whole series together?

ROGERS: We knew we wanted Dory to revive from her near-death experience and become enlightened with great existential purpose in some Marianne Williamson fashion, but once COVID first began spreading at the very beginning of 2020, we started tossing around the idea that Dory and the friends cause some global virus and end up essentially the four horsemen of the apocalypse on some level. We obviously didn’t expect COVID to become what it became, so as we all headed into lockdown, we realized a more genre-honoring parable for this experience – like zombies – would be way more fun to watch.

DEADLINE: Why did you feel a horror spin was the best way to revisit some of the series’ larger themes of growing up and narcissism?

ROGERS: The show’s coming-of-age commentary comes to a head with the friends all ‘becoming adults’ at the same time that they bring about the end of the world, and there’s something meaningful about the idea that the culmination of all of their choices, experiences, and denial would amount to an apocalypse. There’s always been irony in the notion that perhaps in order to self-actualize, you perhaps have to cause harm to others and yourself, and that any act of altruism is maybe always intrinsically chained to narcissism.

It’s not supposed to be a nihilistic take on life necessarily, especially because the show also celebrates what is beautiful and cringey and hilarious about human nature. But there’s something interesting about an anarchistic prompt like that, that can send you spiraling about what the meaning of anything is, and what we are made of on any level.

And maybe spiraling always leads to apocalyptic horror.

DEADLINE: You previously mentioned that the final season’s satire takes on “how it feels like we’ve been at like a fever pitch of dark insanity in this country for a few years.” How does that lend itself into the finale?

ROGERS: When conceiving the mass hysteria you see at the end of the series, we thought more about classic examples of end times, like the film The Day of the Locust or Hieronymous Bosch paintings or the Book of Revelations, than say the capitol riots. There’s a balance to writing the show, where we want to make something that feels both timeless but also pointed about the present moment. So we didn’t want it to feel like a carbon copy of Covid hysteria and protests and political division – something meaningful would have gotten lost in translation if we had tried to replicate our current state of being.

Instead, the season takes a more fantastical approach – the aesthetic has never been more colorful, the contagion starts in the form of jelly beans, and the final scene feels almost like a dream. Hopefully this all gives the season the right distance from reality, where people can step back and reflect on just how much insanity and trauma we have been put through over the last few years.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Players frustrated as NHL postpones Canucks, Senators games due to capacity limits

    Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he and his teammates simply want to get back to playing hockey. The Canucks had yet another game pushed back indefinitely on Friday when the NHL announced it was postponing Saturday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a tilt between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15. “We were obviously looking forward to playing and with the game getting cancelled and

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Don’t miss these game-adapted films of 2022

    There are a whole bunch of game-adapted movies coming up in 2022. Let's take a look.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR result

    Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who also wasn't part of the on-ice session, produced positive results from their rapid antigen tests after arriving at the team's facility in the morning. Keefe, who said both were asymptomatic, added the Leafs will now await PCR test results expected early Tuesday. The club initially called the absences

  • Canada Soccer cancels January camp, training match over COVID-19 concerns

    Citing the pandemic and impact of the Omicron variant, Canada Soccer has cancelled its planned January men's camp and a training match in Florida. The 40th-ranked Canadian men had been scheduled to play No. 122 Guatemala on Jan. 22 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, ahead of three FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in the January-February FIFA international window. Canada visits No. 76 Honduras on Jan. 27, hosts the 11th-ranked Americans in Hamilton on Jan. 30 and plays at No. 70 El Salvador

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Kylian Mbappe as the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals

    The French player is one of the best strikers on the planet at the tender age of 22 and, with a huge future ahead of him, everything seems to indicate that he has the qualities to become one of the best players in the history of the game.

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and

  • No Novak yet but rest of tennis prepares for Australian Open

    While the “will he or won’t he?” question remains for No. 1 Novak Djokovic and his participation in the Australian Open, the rest of the tennis world returns to work this week to prepare for the season’s first major beginning Jan. 17 at Melbourne Park. The men’s ATP Cup team event has been on since the weekend in Sydney, and there are three tune-up events being played this week in Melbourne as part of Tennis Australia’s “Summer Set” of tournaments — two WTA tournaments and one ATP. In Adelaide,