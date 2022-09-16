Search is on for the owner of a lost wedding ring. It was found in a 218,000-acre park

Archaeologists started exploring a 218,055-acre park — and uncovered a mysterious wedding band.

The U.S. Forest Service found a stray wedding band during a recent archaeology survey near Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota, park officials said.

“It was found on a small unnamed island just north of Dove Island — a Forest Service site adjacent to Voyageurs National Park,” park rangers said in a Thursday, Sept. 15, Facebook post.

Now the search is on for the ring’s owner. Officials have posted multiple times on different social media pages in hopes of finding the owner.

They did not give a description of the ring. They’re asking people to call if they think the ring belongs to them — but they’ll have to describe it.

“If this is yours, call our supervisor’s office at 218-626-4300 and describe it,” Superior National Forest officials said on Twitter.

A lost ring in Voyageurs National Park wouldn’t be easy to find. The park encompasses more than 218,000 acres of cliffs, rock ridges, wetlands, lakes and forests near the Minnesota-Canada border.

Additionally, nearly 250,000 people visited the park in 2021, according to the National Park Service.

“We do not know when the ring was lost, only that it was found on Sept. 7,” Forest Service officials said on Facebook.

