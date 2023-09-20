Search for missing Dorset man Francis Johnson who was last seen at Isle of Skye campsite

Police are appealing for help to track down an "experienced walker" from England who was last seen at a Scottish campsite two weeks ago.

Francis Johnson, 74, left his home in Dorset on Monday 4 September and travelled to the west coast of Scotland, booking into various campsites.

The pensioner arrived at the Glenbrittle site on the Isle of Skye in the Highlands on Wednesday 6 September and planned to stay a few days, but he has not been seen since.

His camping equipment and car remain at the site, which is on the shore of Loch Brittle and is at the foot of the rocky and jagged Cuillin Hills.

Sgurr Alasdair is the highest peak of the Black Cuillin at 3,255ft. The British Mountaineering Council website describes the Cuillin Ridge as the Holy Grail of British scrambling, because it is so challenging.

Police Scotland said it is not known which route he may have taken from the campsite, but he is believed to have left on foot.

Mr Johnson is described as 6ft tall, of medium build, and with grey balding hair.

Sergeant Graham Cameron, of Portree Police Station, said: "Francis is an experienced walker and plans his trips meticulously so it is out of character for him to be missing and not be in touch with family and friends.

"Concerns are growing for his welfare and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him or knows where he might be.

"If you were out and about in the Glenbrittle area and may have seen him please get in touch. Likewise, if you have given a lift to anyone of his description."