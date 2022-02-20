Search for missing American Lake boater becomes ‘recovery effort,’ first responders say

What began as a search for a missing boater on American Lake became “a recovery effort” by late Saturday, according to a online statement from West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The initial dispatch call came at 6:50 p.m., the agency tweeted, prompting a search for a missing boater. Soon, three boats joined the search.

Crews responded to American Lake for a water rescue and are currently searching for a missing boater. Updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/zbZUSWMbQN — West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) February 20, 2022

Information was limited Saturday night. No details about the missing boater or the underlying circumstances were provided. A later tweet from the agency said a life jacket and boat were found. Lakewood Police also responded to the scene. The U.S. Coast Guard was expected to join the search.

This story will be updated.