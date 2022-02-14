Search Minerals Expands Advisory Committee and Engages Investor Relations Firm

·4 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (“Search” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Search will significantly bolster its expertise with the addition of Ken Baxter and W. Andrew Krusen, Jr to its Advisory Committee. We are also pleased to engage Pretium Capital Group for investor public relations and related communication services.

ADVISORY COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS

KEN BAXTER

Ken Baxter holds a Bachelor of Science Geology and a Master of Scientific Studies, both from the University of Queensland in Australia. Mr. Baxter has over 35 years experience in design and commissioning of process plants including innovative and technically challenging plants. He has successfully managed design teams for gold and base metals, predominantly copper and he was responsible for the design of the Mt. Gordon and Sepon hydrometallurgical plants and for the Kansanshi Autoclave plant.

Mr. Baxter is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AUSIMM) and is currently an independent consultant with Chaparell Pty Ltd.

W. ANDREW KRUSEN, JR

Andy Krusen holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geology from Princeton University. He is Chairman of Dominion Financial Group, Inc., a merchant banking organization that provides investment capital to the natural resources, communications and manufacturing and distribution sectors. He is also the managing member of Krusen- Douglas, LLC, a large landowner in the Tampa, Florida area.

Mr. Krusen serves as a director of publicly traded Alico, Inc., an agribusiness and land management company as well as several privately held companies, including, Lumina Analytics, LLC, and EcoLandCo., LLC.

He is currently a director and Chairman of Florida Capital Group, Inc.- a Florida bank holding company, as well as Florida Capital Bank, N.A., its wholly owned subsidiary.

Mr. Krusen is a former member of the Young Presidents’ Organization and is currently a member of the World President’s Organization and the Society of International Business Fellows. He is past Chairman of Tampa’s Museum of Science and Industry.

Greg Andrews, President/CEO states: “We are pleased to welcomed Ken Baxter and Andy Krusen to our Advisory Committee. The depth of technical expertise and business acumen brought to Search Minerals by Mr. Baxter and Mr. Krusen will be invaluable with helping Search advance its “Sprint to Production” plan.”

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Search is pleased to announce the engagement of Pretium Capital Group ("Pretium") by its principal, Mr. Sherman Dahl, to provide media and investor relations services to the Company. Pretium has been retained on a six-month contract basis to advise the Company with respect to its public communication materials, to manage the social media accounts of the company and provide content, to assist in market awareness efforts, assist management in developing a strategy to enhance and expand the Company's exposure, and support corporate development initiatives.

Pretium principal, Mr. Dahl, has a proven record of being able to increase investor awareness and liquidity. Mr. Dahl was previously a vice-president and investment adviser with National Bank Financial, a leading Canadian investment dealer. In addition to managing a $150-million retail book and achieving Chairman's Council level, Mr. Dahl participated in numerous capital raises totaling over $100 million directly for various issuers with total issuer financings of $1 billion on behalf of retail and institutional clients over a 20-year career.

Pretium shall receive a monthly remuneration of $5,000 per month and the contract expires August 31, 2022.

About Search Minerals Inc.

Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE), Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) resources within the emerging Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis CREE District of South East Labrador. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide and is road accessible, on tidewater, and located within 3 local communities. Search has completed a preliminary economic assessment report for FOXTROT, and a resource estimate for DEEP FOX. Search is also working on three exploration prospects along the belt which include: FOX MEADOW, SILVER FOX and AWESOME FOX.

Search has continued to optimize our patented Direct Extraction Process technology with the support from the Department of Industry, Energy ad Technology, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and from the Atlantic Canada Opportunity Agency. We have completed two pilot plant operations and produced highly purified mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate and mixed REO concentrate for separation and refining. We also recognize the continued support by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for its Junior Exploration Program.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Andrews
President and CEO
Tel: 604-998-3432
E-mail: info@searchminerals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


