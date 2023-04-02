Search for man whose boat was found near eight migrants stretches into third full day

MONTREAL — Akwesasne Mohawk Police say the search is still underway today for a local man whose boat was found where eight bodies were pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week.

The force issued an afternoon statement saying a search will continue until sunset for 30-year-old Akwesasne resident Casey Oakes, whom officers have been seeking since Thursday when the migrants' bodies were first discovered.

Oakes was last seen Wednesday night operating a boat that was found next to the migrants' bodies, but police have made no direct connections between Oakes and the deaths.

Police identified two of the migrants on Saturday as 28-year-old Cristina (Monalisa) Zenaida Iordache and 28-yearold Florin Iordache, who was carrying Canadian passports for two young children who were among the victims.

The identities of four Indian nationals have not yet been confirmed.

Akwesasne straddles the Canada-U.S. border, with parts of the territory in Ontario, Quebec and New York state.

Authorities have said the territory's unique geography makes it a popular spot for human smugglers, with police making 48 separate interceptions involving 80 people trying to enter the United States illegally since January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press