In search of his lost love, 90-year-old man comes out as gay: 'I've never felt so free'

Kenneth Felts didn’t plan on coming out to the world. In fact, he didn’t plan on coming out to anyone until the coronavirus pandemic struck.

The 90-year-old Colorado man's decades-long search for a former partner named Phillip ended in him coming out online – and gaining national attention – nearly 60 years after his brief relationship with the love of his life.

Felts, a Navy veteran, knew he was gay since he was 12 years old, and despite a few brief flings during his adolescence and young adulthood, he kept it hidden because of his Christian upbringing. It wasn't until meeting Phillip that he briefly lived out his life as an out gay man.

"The only thing I could do was just hide it, and I hid it deep and dark, and I stayed that in that basement for the rest of my life practically," he said. "I just denied it and ignored it."

The way Felts tells it, he planned on sending a message to his close friends and family – and, by accident or fate, shared it as a public Facebook post.

“I had really planned on taking it to the grave with me, and never, never being (anything) other than straight,” Felts told USA TODAY.

With the help of a kind stranger on Facebook by the name of Tina Wood, he was able to track down Phillip Allen Jones – who died just a few years ago. His longtime partner, Jones' niece told him, according to a Facebook post, died before him.

Felts spoke to USA TODAY from his home in Arvada, Colorado, about his first Pride celebration in quarantine, the search for his first love and his advice for people who are struggling to come out.

This interview has been condensed.

Would you walk me through your decision to come out this year?

Back in April, Colorado, like other places, went under the pandemic and lockdown. And, so here I was at home – and I live alone ... I thought, OK, I think this is the time that I should write my memoirs. ... It really got back to some old, old memories of my time in the past and I wrote them down. And one of them was about my first love, Phillip.

A little later about in late May, early June, I was talking to my daughter one day and I just said to her out of the blue, I said, “I wish I had never left Phillip.” And she had never heard of Philip before, and so I thought, well, I'm going to have to explain this one. So I did; I told her what it was and she was very accepting.

And from that, then I thought, well, she did very good at taking that, better than I expected. So I think I'm going to have to just let everybody know. And I decided to send emails to my friends, which I did, but I sent the same email as a Facebook (post publicly) which I did not really intend to do, but it did. And it went everywhere and I started getting replies real quick. ... That's how I came out, it was totally unintentional. I had really planned on taking it to the grave with me and never, never being (anything) other than straight.

By the time your story reached national headlines, it coincided with Pride Month. How did you celebrate your first Pride as an out gay man?

A photo of Felts midway through a marathon for Denver Pride Fest's virtual celebration. More

My daughter came out 20 years ago to me. So for 20 years then we'd been living with a gay daughter, but a straight father who was really gay. In support of her, I had been attending the (Denver) Pride Fest as a volunteer and helping them with some of the work that goes on there. I did that until I couldn't walk down there anymore. …

