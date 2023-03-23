Search this interactive map to find the best places for hard-to-recycle items

The News & Observer created an interactive map to help Raleigh residents figure out where to bring their hard-to-recycle items, like bubble wrap, styrofoam, batteries and light bulbs.

Note: Many grocery stores, such as Harris Teeter and Food Lion, accept plastic bags. You should be able to find drop-off bins outside the front door to collect the plastic bags that can’t go in your curbside recycling bins. (Paper bags, however, can and should be recycled curbside.)

Check out the map below to find out where you can bring those tricky items: