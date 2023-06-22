Search intensifies for Titanic sub with only hours of oxygen left

A multinational search team is continuing a frantic search for the Titanic sub that went missing with five people aboard and is just hours away from the end of its air supply.

The minivan-sized submersible Titan, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent at 1pm Sunday (BST) before losing contact with its surface support ship near the end of what should have been a two-hour dive to the site of the world's most famous shipwreck, in a remote corner of the North Atlantic.

The Titan set off with 96 hours of air, according to the company, meaning its oxygen tanks would likely be depleted about midday Thursday (BST).

Rescue teams, and loved ones of the Titan's five occupants, took hope in US Coast Guard reports on Wednesday that Canadian search planes had recorded undersea noises using sonar buoys earlier that day and on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard said underwater search vehicles were redirected to the vicinity where the noises were detected, to no avail, and officials cautioned that the sounds may not have originated from the Titan.

Wife of missing OceanGate boss descendant of Titanic couple, it emerges

08:05 , Barney Davis

Wendy Rush, wife of Stockton Rush, the OceanGate boss missing on the Titan submersible is a direct descendant of a couple who died on the Titanic.

She is the great-great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus - two first-class passengers who were onboard the Titanic when it sank in 1912.

According to New York Times archives, Isidor’s body was recovered at sea around two weeks after the sinking. Ida’s remains were never found.

A fictionalised version of this scene was depicted in the 1997 film, showing a couple hugging each other in bed as water rises around them.

Deep-sea explorer Dr David Gallo believes it would take a “miracle” to rescue those trapped in Titan

07:43 , Barney Davis

Choosing to remain optimistic on the chances Titan will be found Dr Gallo told Good Morning Britain: “Maybe two days ago my hope was sliding downward rapidly, but then these noises appeared and there seems to be very credible sources there, credible and repeatable.

“We’ll see how that pans out but everything is happening very quickly, so we have a race against time.

“Our hopes are high. We need a miracle at this point, but miracles do happen, so I’m very optimistic.”