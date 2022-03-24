Search Industry Pioneer Mike Grehan Joins Rapidly Growing Agency NP Digital

NP Digital
·3 min read

Former CMO of Acronym Joins Leadership Team of Seasoned Search Industry Executives

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announced today that Mike Grehan has joined the agency as its Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications. Grehan’s recognized industry contributions as author, keynote speaker, publisher, event producer and agency executive will complement the existing senior team of search and performance marketing veterans.

Prior to his role as CMO with Acronym in New York, he was formerly Group Publishing Director with Incisive Media responsible for publishing two of the most popular titles in the digital marketing industry, SearchEngineWatch.com and ClickZ.com, as well as handling production of Search Engine Strategies (SES), which was the industry’s largest international search marketing conference and expo. He also acted as President and then, for seven years, Chairman of SEMPO, formerly the largest global trade association for search marketers.

With his extensive knowledge of the digital marketing publishing and live events sector, as well as connections with hundreds of journalists, content contributors, marketing practitioners, and vendors, Grehan will head up Corporate Communications and industry outreach for NP Digital. “As one of the fastest growing digital marketing agencies in the industry already with more than six hundred employees, international growth in Canada, Australia, Brazil, India, and the UK and a host of global brands coming on board, there’s certainly a lot to talk about” Grehan highlighted.

“Mike’s depth of knowledge and reach into the digital marketing industry here in the US and internationally adds yet another layer of expertise to NP Digital’s growing marketing communications team,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “Plus, his experience working with teams on digital strategy will add tremendous value to our clients and our agency. We’re thrilled to have him on board at such an exciting time of rapid growth and expansion.”

Grehan started his digital marketing career when he formed his first internet business in 1995. This year he celebrates the twentieth anniversary of his bestselling book: “Search Engine Marketing – The Essential Best Practice Guide.”

In his new role he will spearhead the corporate communications program positioning NP Digital as the leading experts in search and performance marketing and partner of choice with national and global brands. The agency was recently recognized as “Search and Performance Marketing Agency of the Year.”

###

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with 600 employees, seven offices, and headquarters in Las Vegas. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

CONTACT: Kimberly Deese NP Digital kdeese@npdigital.com


