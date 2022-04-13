Search for new Fort Worth superintendent begins as trustees select Illinois-based firm

The process of finding Fort Worth schools Superintendent Kent Scribner’s successor began Tuesday as the board of trustees chose a firm to lead the search.

The board unanimously selected Hazard, Young, Attea Associates, an Illinois-based consulting firm, to help find the district’s next superintendent.

Scribner, who has led the district since 2015, will step down on Aug. 31.

Hazard, Young, Attea Associates has led executive searches and education consulting for school districts across the country.

A special election is also scheduled for May 7 to fill vacancies in District 1 and District 4.