In search of depth, UK women’s basketball adds player to roster after open tryouts

Five days after dropping a player from her roster, University of Kentucky women’s basketball coach Kyra Elzy has brought in a newcomer.

Kristen Crenshaw-Gill, a freshman walk-on from Youngstown, Ohio, has become the 11th member of the 2021-22 Wildcats.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Kristen to the program,” Elzy said in a news release. “She performed well in open tryouts and has worked hard in practice the last few weeks to earn her spot on the team. Kristen understands the commitment involved in being a Kentucky women’s basketball player. We are all happy to have her in the program.”

Kentucky’s roster briefly stood at 10 players after the departure of Erin Toller. UK announced on Friday night that the sophomore guard from Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville had been dismissed from the team.

Crenshaw-Gill, who stands 5-foot-9 and is listed as a guard, joins a UK roster already loaded with backcourt talent. In addition to the newcomer, Kentucky’s roster lists guards Robyn Benton, Blair Green, Rhyne Howard, Treasure Hunt, Emma King, Jazmine Massengill and Jada Walker; forwards Dre’una Edwards and Nyah Leveretter and center Olivia Owens.

Kentucky lost four players after last season, including starters Chasity Patterson, KeKe McKinney and Tatyana Wyatt.

The Wildcats brought in only one new player this offseason prior to Crenshaw-Gill: the freshman Walker.

Crenshaw-Gill was a four-year starter and letter-winner at Valley Christian High School in Youngstown and is the school’s all-time leading scorer. She was a First Team all-conference selection all four years. As a senior, she averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

Fans will get their first look at the 2021-22 Wildcats on Friday when UK hosts its annual Big Blue Madness celebration of the opening of basketball season in Rupp Arena. The event begins at 7 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Wildcats host Lee University for an exhibition game on Nov. 4 before tipping off the regular season against Presbyterian College at home on Nov. 9.