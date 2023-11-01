Search crews try to rescue workers trapped in a collapsed Eastern Kentucky coal plant

Two workers were trapped inside a collapsed coal preparation plant in Eastern Kentucky Wednesday morning, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The collapse happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at a coal preparation plant in Martin County that more than 10 stories near the middle fork of Wolf Creek, according to WYMT, a CBS affiliate in Eastern Kentucky. Workers were preparing the structure for demolition when it collapsed.

Beshear has declared a state of emergency to assist with rescue operations.

“A number of teams are working to rescue these individuals,” Beshear said in a statement posted to X Wednesday morning. “The Order mobilizes state resources to help.”

Martin County Sheriff John Kirk told WYMT the two workers were on the bottom floor when the collapse happened, trapping them underneath tons of rubble. The rescue could be a multiple day operation and many other fire departments and agencies are assisting at the scene.

“Kentucky, please join Britainy (Beshear) and me in praying for their safety and for the brave teams working to rescue them,” Beshear said in his statement. “We will share more information as available.”