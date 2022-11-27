Search continues for survivors of fatal Italian landslide

Michael Fitzpatrick
·2 min read
AP - Salvatore Laporta

Italian rescuers are searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia on Sunday after a landslide killed at least one.

Following torrential rain, a wave of mud and debris swept through the small town of Casamicciola Terme early Saturday morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping vehicles down to the sea, local media and emergency services said.

Rescuers recovered the body of a 31-year-old woman, according to Italian news agency AGI, with local media reporting that 13 people had been injured in the incident.

A dozen people were still unaccounted for on Saturday evening, according to Claudio Palomba, prefect of the mainland city of Naples, of which the island is a district.

Meloni calls cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni tweeted her sympathy to those affected, saying she had called an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss the disaster.

"We are afraid that there might be other victims, but so far the figure is one dead," Luca Cari, a spokesman for the fire service said.

The rescue effort was hampered by rain and high winds, which also delayed ferries bringing rescue service reinforcements from the mainland.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi had earlier warned there were people trapped in the mud, saying it was a "very serious" situation.

He denied a statement by his colleague Matteo Salvini, the deputy prime minister and infrastructure minister, that eight people had died, saying this had not been confirmed.

Torrents of mud and debris

Heavy rain sent torrents of mud through the streets of Casamicciola Terme, a settlement on the north of Ischia, a lush island near Capri.


