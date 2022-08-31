Search continues for prisoner who escaped Tuesday from Lansing Correctional Facility

Authorities continue looking for a man who escaped Tuesday from Lansing Correctional Facility.

Michael S. Stroede, 43, walked away from Lansing Correctional Center around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Corrections said.

That prompted the Lansing School District to go into lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

KDOC spokesman David Thompson said Wednesday that there was no update on Stroede’s location.

Stroede had been convicted of distributing drugs in Rice County and was serving time in a minimum security unit, KDOC said.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes, a shaved head and several tattoos across his upper body and arms.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 911 or KDOC at 913-727-3235 ext. 58224.