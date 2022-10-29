Search continues for one-month-old child missing in Laval, Que. river since Friday

MONTREAL — The search continues for a one-month-old child missing in a Laval, Que. river since Friday esterday afternoon.

Laval police spokeswoman Erika Landry says provincial police divers and a helicopter joined the search today.

She says the current may have carried the boy several kilometres and people who live along the Mille-Îles river, which divides the island city of Laval from the mainland to the north and east, are being asked to look for him along the riverbanks.

The boy was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the river shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday.

Landry says the woman, who is in her 30s, remains in hospital, while the other child was released in the evening.

She says police still don't know why the vehicle entered the water and violent crime investigators will meet with the mother when she is able.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2022.

The Canadian Press