Search Continues for Missing Texas Boy, 3, Last Seen Chasing Dog: 'We Have No Leads,' Police Say

It's been three days since Christopher Ramirez, 3, vanished from home after chasing a neighbor's family dog into nearby woods, setting off a massive — and ongoing — search.

"Our search is unfortunately at a standstill," Grimes County Sheriff Donald Sowell said during a press conference on Friday, according to NBC affiliate KPRC-TV.

"I'll be honest with you folks, at this moment I have no leads to give you," he added, per KHOU. "We have no leads to go on."

Sowell also told reporters during the press conference that they are expanding the search area.

"We have not found anything," Sowell said in a previous press conference on Thursday, after authorities finished their fifth round of searches. As part of their search efforts, they drained one pond of concern, but the boy was not found there, "which is good news," Sowell said.

"We're very, very concerned," continued Sowell. "But let's be clear we're still looking for that young man. This is still a rescue, not a recovery."

Christopher disappeared from his home in the Plantersville, Texas area around 1:30 to 2 pm Wednesday after arriving home with family members from an outing selling food and drinks at a roadside location, reported KBTX.

As Christopher's mother and grandmother were unpacking items from their vehicle, the boy spotted a neighbor's dog and followed the dog into the woods, according to the outlet.

It was about two minutes before his mother, Araceli Nunez, noticed he was wasn't there, she said in Spanish through tears at a press conference Thursday afternoon. A Grimes County deputy translated for Nunez.

She took off to look for him, into the road, screaming his name, but didn't find her son, Nunez said through the translator. When a neighbor told her that she saw Christopher chasing a dog down the road, Nunez took off in that direction, calling his name, but he never answered.

The dog returned, but Christopher did not, according to ABC 13.

"She thinks someone has her son and is hiding him from her," the deputy translated. "She is begging for help to find him."

When asked who Nunez suspects, she said: "I don't know, I don't know."

Police said during the same press conference that "there's nothing to show us at this point of any foul play or abduction,"

"Everything is fitting in place but [we] have not found the boy," Sheriff Sowell said. "And that's just the facts of it at this point."

During a Thursday night press conference, Sowell said the search, which includes his office, the FBI, Texas EquuSearch, and other agencies, remains a rescue, and "we have absolutely no facts, no clues" that Christopher was abducted, reported KHOU.

Dive teams soured local water bodies, and one large pond was drained; there have also been massive searches through neighborhoods and woods, by land and by drone.

Crews have also searched vehicles in the surrounding area after learning that Christopher likes hiding in cars, authorities on the scene told ABC 13.

"We'll be running people through here at night like we did last night," Sowell said at the Thursday evening press conference. "We have another team coming in the morning."

"We have investigators working on parts of this case," he said. "We have searchers working on parts of it. We have documenters documenting everything."

Sowell estimates that about 150 law enforcement and search experts are looking for Christopher. As of Friday morning, the search continues, per KBTZ.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office for updates.