Search continues for missing Saint John teen

For the third day in a row, police continue to search for a missing Saint John teen.

Sightings of 17-year-old Gerald Surnode put him in the area not far from Samuel de Champlain school on Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.

A team of investigators canvassed residences in the area on Tuesday. With the assistance of the Saint John Fire Department, they also searched shorelines in the area.

Gerald was last seen at Samuel de Champlain on Monday at 3:30 p.m. wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police received "several possible sightings of someone wearing a red hooded sweatshirt" in the area of Boars Head Nature Preserve on Monday around 6 p.m. and on Ragged Point Road on Monday at 9 p.m. and Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Samuel de Champlain is located on Ragged Point Road and the nature preserve extends to the school's western perimeter.

"If any member of the public was walking in these areas at these times, please contact police immediately," states the news release.

Police also ask anyone who lives or works in these areas to check their properties and outbuildings, and to check any video surveillance footage they have.

"Gerald's well-being and safe return, regardless of the circumstances, is the primary focus of our ongoing investigation," said the police.

Gerald and his family attend Saint-François-de-Sales Roman Catholic church on Ragged Point Road, essentially in the same parking lot as his school.

Wednesday afternoon's mass was dedicated to Gerald.

Father Aaron Knox said Gerald had been attending the church when he became the priest there in 2018.

Gerald was an altar server, and on Sunday, the day before he disappeared, he was confirmed by the bishop, an event considered an important "rite of passage" in the Catholic church, said Knox.

"Gerald is quiet. He doesn't miss much ... He's a quiet observer," said Knox.

His family came from Cameroon, located on the western coast of Africa. He speaks French, but his English is improving, said Knox.

The church normally gets five or six people for mass at noon on Wednesdays. The mass dedicated to Gerald drew about three dozen, said Knox, including Gerald's family.

Knox said the family is "in shock."

"The family, the community here at Saint-François-de-Sales, appreciate all the prayers and the support that's been extended and it's extremely difficult for the family."

He said the family was at Samuel de Champlain on Tuesday evening as searchers walked the area around the school, looking for signs of Gerald. The family was joined by several teachers who stayed throughout the evening, said Knox.

"It was like all the air was taken out of the room as they just sat by the windows and looked out, waiting for movement — something — a sign."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 1-800-222-T.I.P.S.