Search continues for missing members of Northern B.C. First Nation

Saik’uz First Nation and Carrier Sekani Child and Family Services hosted a press conference in Vanderhoof on Friday, calling for more action to find Chelsey Quaw (Heron) and Jay Preston Raphael, missing members of their community.

The nation is situated on the east end of Nulki Lake, 14 kilometres south of Vanderhoof, west of Prince George.

Saik’uz Chief Priscilla Mueller spoke at the conference, which was broadcast online.

“We’re calling on further response from the RCMP, and for additional community volunteers and resources to be deployed in the response for the search,” said Mueller. “We also want to bring awareness, of course, to the murdered and missing indigenous women, girls, and men all across Highway 16.”

“In both of these cases, their disappearance is out of character and cause for concern,” Mueller added, noting North Nechako Valley Search and Rescue aided in a recent search, speaking highly of the group’s assistance.

A day was recently spent searching in Prince George by nation members, explained Mueller, asking residents near Mocassin Flats if they had seen Chelsey - another search was also held this past Sunday in Vanderhoof.

“I feel like there’s only so much the local RCMP can do in the search, I feel like we need more support higher than just the local RCMP,” said Mueller, noting band council members met with the B.C. Solicitor General this week in Vancouver to request assistance.

“We need to do better as a community to come together and find our missing loved ones. Support your community, support the families, and please help bring Jay and Chelsey home,” said Mary Teegee, executive director of Carrier Sekani Child and Family Services.

“If you have seen or heard anything, anything at all, please contact the RCMP. Please help bring our children home,” said Pam Heron, Chelsey’s mother.

Chelsey is 29 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes, and disappeared from a Saik;uz residence last month in the early hours of October 11. She stands five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was possibly wearing blue jeans and a purple winter jacket.

Jay has been missing since February 26, 2023, and is 29 years old, with black hair and brown eyes, tattoos on his neck, chest and arm, standing five feet, nine inches tall and weighs approximately 143 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans black runners and a baseball hat.

Anyone with any information can contact Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News