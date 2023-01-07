Search continues for Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe missing for nearly a week

MEREDITH DELISO
·3 min read
Search continues for Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe missing for nearly a week

Police are searching for a Massachusetts mother of three who was last seen on New Year's Day leaving for a flight they say she never took.

Ana Walshe, 39, was reported missing on Wednesday by her husband and employer, police said. She was reported last seen by a family member around 4 or 5 a.m. on Jan. 1 at her Cohasset home and was supposed to take a ride share to the airport for a flight to Washington, D.C. -- though police have not been able to confirm that she took a ride share, according to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley.

Police confirmed she never boarded a flight out of Boston Logan International Airport, he said.

PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley speaks at a press briefing on Jan. 6, 2022, in Cohasset, Ma. (Cohasset Police Department/YouTube)
PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley speaks at a press briefing on Jan. 6, 2022, in Cohasset, Ma. (Cohasset Police Department/YouTube)

"So far there's been no electronic footprint at all," Quigley told reporters during a press briefing on Friday, saying that neither her cellphone nor credit cards have been active since Jan. 1.

Local and state police continued a ground search in Cohasset on Saturday for evidence related to the disappearance of Walshe, an executive with a property management company in D.C. who would travel to the city several times a month, according to Quigley.

After two days searching the wooded areas near her home, as well as a small stream and pool, the ground search came to an end with "negative results," police said Saturday evening. A police K9 unit and the State Police Air Wing had been involved in the search, authorities said.

"The ground search will not resume unless police develop new information that so warrants it," police said in a statement. "Simultaneously, State Police and Cohasset Police detectives continue to undertake various investigative actions to determine Ms. Walshe's whereabouts."

Walshe originally had a flight to D.C. booked for Jan. 3, but police were informed she was attempting to head down earlier to deal with "some type of emergency" with a property she manages, Quigley said. There have been no signs of her in D.C. so far, he said.

Walshe's husband and her employer are cooperating in the investigation, Quigley said.

"At this point it's a missing person investigation. We're just trying to locate Ana and get her home safely," Quigley said. "We have nothing to support anything suspicious or criminal."

MORE: Rapper Theophilus London found 'safe' after being reported missing in LA: Police

On the three-day lag between when she was last seen and reported missing, Quigley said it's not unusual for Walshe to work long hours and not contact her home.

Walshe has three boys between the ages of 2 and 6, said Quigley, who suggested that between the holidays and demands of working out of state, this "may be a case where she needed a break."

"Sometimes life gets chaotic," he said. "If that's the case, we need a call from her or someone who has talked to her."

PHOTO: In this image posted to her Facebook account, Ana Walshe is shown. (Ana Walshe/FaceBook)
PHOTO: In this image posted to her Facebook account, Ana Walshe is shown. (Ana Walshe/FaceBook)

Though one friend said this was out of character for Walshe, whom she described as a "loving and loyal wife."

"She loves her family, and I know in my heart that of her choice, she would not go a day without speaking to her husband and her kids," the friend, Alissa Kirby, told ABC Boston affiliate WCVB.

"Honestly, I'm scared. Really, really scared," Kirby told the station.

MORE: Parents 'clearly' know more about missing 11-year-old, police say

Amid the search, a fire broke out Friday afternoon in the attic of a Cohasset home where Walshe and her family used to live, authorities confirmed, with Quigley calling it a "very strange coincidence." Though on Saturday, Cohasset and state fire investigators said they determined that the blaze started in the area of damaged piping connected to a natural gas fireplace insert and was not suspicious.

Walshe is described by police as 5'2" and weighing 115 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion. Anyone who has seen Walshe or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Cohasset Police Department at 781-383-1055 x 6108.

Search continues for Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe missing for nearly a week originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Dead missing person found in car pulled from creek, police say

    Dead missing person found in car pulled from creek, police say

  • Mass. Mom of 3 Missing Since New Year's Day Was Last Seen at Her Home: 'Hoping for the Best,' Police Say

    Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset, was was last seen leaving her home early Sunday morning, and police say they're looking "everywhere" and "at everything" to find her

  • Mom of 3 vanished on New Year’s Day before flight, friends say. ‘Want to see her home’

    “She is loved by so many,” a friend of the Massachusetts woman told WCVB5.

  • 'Ginny & Georgia' star Brianne Howey reveals the 'Real Housewives' city her character would thrive in

    After watching Ginny & Georgia Season 2, we couldn't help but wonder: What would happen if Georgia could step into one of the Real Housewives cities?

  • The Full Story of How Prince Harry Lost His Virginity in a Field Behind a Pub

    Prince Harry recounted losing his virginity in a field behind a pub to an "older woman" who treated him like a young stallion.

  • Prince Harry Reveals He Once Believed Princess Diana Faked Her Own Death: Report

    A passage from Harry's upcoming book "Spare" reportedly details how the then-12-year-old grappled with his mother's death.

  • Man arrested after breaking into Hilton Head home, entering teenager’s room, police say

    According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Kewyn Louis Williams broke into the residence twice Thursday morning.

  • Some Canadians set to return from Mexico's Mazatlan area as airports reopen

    Some Canadian tourists in Mexico's Sinaloa state are packing their bags to return home after a wave of violence erupted in the region, shuttering airports and prompting an advisory to shelter in place. Two airports in the northwestern area of Mexico have reopened with flights scheduled for today from Mazatlan to cities in Western Canada including Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vancouver. Travellers checking out of beachfront hotels in the area describe a chaotic scene of packed elevators and bu

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Phillies add bullpen depth with former elite closer Kimbrel

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies signed reliever Craig Kimbrel to a one-year contract, hoping the onetime elite closer can become a quality arm out of the bullpen. An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel has 394 career saves, which is most among all active pitchers and ranks seventh on the career list. Kimbrel struggled last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was left off the postseason roster. He had 22 saves in 27 chances last season with the Dodgers. Kimbrel appeared in 63 games for

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Kraken sink struggling Oilers with offensive outburst

    EDMONTON — Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken exploded for four consecutive goals in the second period to come away with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. Matty Beniers, Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann and Alex Wennberg also scored for the Kraken (20-12-4) who have won two games in a row. Martin Jones made 32 saves in the Seattle net. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (20-17-2) who have lost two straight and

  • If NFL truly cares about players, only course of action is to cancel game in wake of Damar Hamlin injury

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. By now we've all seen the footage. Midway through the first quarter of Monday night's NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, ball tucked under his right arm, plowed into Damar Hamlin, the Bills defensive back who hauled him to the ground. On the Richter scale we use to measure pro football's sei

  • In The Rings: Formative steps underway for curling players' association

    A new quadrennial has done little to improve the often perplexing elite curling scene. A sport that still clings to amateur roots despite a growing shift to professional status seems stunted by a lack of unity among the various power brokers. Many elite domestic and international curlers have had issues for years with scheduling, convoluted ranking point setups, rule changes and in many cases, a general lack of communication. "There's not a whole lot of working together with this," Canadian skip

  • McDonagh helps Predators beat Capitals for 3rd straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night for their third straight win. Thomas Novak and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which is 4-0-1 in its last five games to inch closer to a playoff position in the Western Conference. McDonagh’s goal with 3:16 left was a highlight-reel move to the net and finish by the defensive defenseman far more known for