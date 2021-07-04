Search continues for man who fell into Lac McFee, near Val-des-Monts

MRC des Collines police say the search for a missing man who fell into Lac McFee will continue on Sunday. Emergency crews received a call around 5 p.m. Saturday that the man fell and hadn’t resurfaced. (Jean-Sebastien Marier/Radio-Canada - image credit)

The search continues on Sunday for a 76-year-old man who fell into Lac McFee, located in Val-des-Monts, Que.

Emergency crews received a call around 5 p.m. Saturday that the man fell and hadn't resurfaced.

The Val-des-Monts fire department searched for the man with a boat but were unable to find him.

Divers from the Sûreté du Québec will be at the lake on Sunday.

According to MRC des Collines police, this is the first drowning in the area this year.