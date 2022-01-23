Search continues for driver wanted after fatal hit-and-run crash in Richland County

Seven weeks after a Columbia man was killed in a hit-and-run crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to search for the person who drove away, and now is asking for the public’s help.

On Dec. 5, a pedestrian died after the collision on U.S. 321/Fairfield Road, near the intersection with Crane Church Road, according to Master Trooper David Jones. That’s in Columbia, near Exit 70 on Interstate 20.

Columbia resident Terrance Carr, 39, was the pedestrian, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said.

The crash happened at about 2:20 a.m., when an unknown vehicle heading north on U.S. 321 hit Carr, Jones said. The vehicle drove away after the collision, according to Jones.

No other injuries were reported.

The vehicle may have damage to the right front headlight and will be missing the passenger side mirror, according to Highway Patrol.

The vehicle might be a 2002-09 Chevrolet Trailblazer, 2002-09 GMC Envoy, 2002-04 Oldsmobile Bravada, 2002-09 Buick Rainier or a 2003-07 Chevrolet SSR, Highway Patrol said.

The crash continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office. On Friday, Highway Patrol released a surveillance photo from highway cameras showing what the patrol says is the vehicle in the hit-and-run, moving from left to right.

Anyone with information on the driver or the collision is asked to call the Highway Patrol at (803) 896-9621 or (800) 768-1501, submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip. Tips can also be texted to *HP.

Through Friday afternoon, 39 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, including two pedestrians, state Department of Public Safety data shows. Four of the deaths were in Richland County, according to the DPS.

In 2021, 183 pedestrians were among the 1,121 people who had died on South Carolina roads, DPS said.

At least 64 people were killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, and 15 were pedestrians, DPS reported.