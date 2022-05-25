Austin suspect accused in love triangle killing is on the move: What we know

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Federal agents have expanded their search for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is suspected in the fatal May 11 shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Austin, Texas.

The U.S. Marshal Service said Wednesday they think Armstrong, 34, boarded a flight to Houston from Austin-Bergstrom Airport on May 14 at 12:30 p.m. She then took a connecting Southwest Airlines flight to New York's LaGuardia Airport, investigators said, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Austin police issued a murder warrant for Armstrong on May 17, in connection with Wilson's death. Wilson, 25, was found dead, the victim of multiple apparent gunshot wounds in an East Austin home where she was staying before a race in Hico, Texas, northwest of Waco.

According to an arrest warrant, Armstrong’s SUV was seen on surveillance video outside the home where Wilson was found shot to death. Police questioned Armstrong the day after the shooting, but did not immediately issue a warrant. Armstrong's boyfriend said she had not been seen since May 13, police said.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on May 20 asked for the public's help in locating Armstrong as part of a "fugitive investigation."

Texas shooting: 14 students, 1 teacher killed in Texas elementary school shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott says

'She put her own life at risk': Teacher tackles intruder at Tennessee elementary school

Anna Moriah Wilson
Anna Moriah Wilson

Who was Mo Wilson?

Anna Moriah Wilson, who was known as Mo, was a Vermont native, according to The Austin American-Statesman, part of the USA TODAY Network. A rising star in the world of competitive gravel and mountain bike racing, as The New York Times reported, she was the favorite to win the upcoming Texas event.

Wilson had won several races in 2022 and had "emerged in the last two seasons as a dominant gravel and mountain bike racer," said VeloNews. Wilson had recently told the cycling site she had resigned from her job at Bay Area cycle company Specialized to race full time. As part of her upcoming summer of racing, Wilson planned a trip to East Africa for a race.

A competitive skier growing up in East Burke, Vermont, Wilson skied and played soccer at Dartmouth College where she earned a degree in engineering.

Wilson’s family said she had recently decided to move from San Francisco back to Vermont, and the family said in a statement that she was not in a relationship with anyone at the time of her death.

Who is Colin Strickland? What do we know about an alleged love triangle?

Colin Strickland is also a professional cyclist. In a statement to the American-Statesman, Strickland said he had a brief relationship with Wilson after meeting her in Austin in October. That fling, which lasted about a week, he said, came during a break in an ongoing three-year relationship with Armstrong. When he got back together with Armstrong, Strickland said his relationship with Wilson became platonic and professional.

On the day Wilson died, Strickland told police he picked up Wilson on his motorcycle at about 6 p.m. and took her to go swimming at Deep Eddy Pool. He dropped her off at the home about 8:30 p.m., police said.

Strickland has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Colin Arturo Strickland (@colinatx)

Police said a tipster told detectives that when Armstrong learned in January about Strickland's relationship with Wilson, she "became furious and was shaking in anger." The tipster told police Armstrong said she wanted to kill Wilson.

Strickland told police he had bought two firearms between December 2021 and January 2022: a 9 mm handgun for himself, and one for Armstrong.

"There is no way to adequately express the regret and torture I feel about my proximity to this horrible crime," Strickland said. "I am sorry, and I simply cannot make sense of this unfathomable situation."

His statement also said: "It was not my intention to pursue along an auxiliary romantic relationship that would mislead anyone. Moriah and I were both leaders in this lonely, niche sport of cycling, and I admired her greatly and considered her a close friend. I am deeply grieving her loss."

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Who is Kaitlin Marie Armstrong?

Armstrong, a realtor and yoga teacher in Austin, may still be in the area, police told Austin NBC affiliate KXAN. According to the affidavit and application for arrest warrant filed by police, Armstrong’s SUV was seen on surveillance video outside the home where Wilson was found shot to death.

When police asked Armstrong on May 13 about the vehicle, she “continued to remain very still and guarded,” then asked to leave and was allowed to do so because the misdemeanor warrant she had been picked up on was not valid, police said.

Armstrong has not been seen since then and her social media accounts have been deleted. Police said they still have not found her black 2012 Jeep Cherokee (Texas license plate LDZ5608); they believe she could still be driving it or it could be abandoned.

During a search of the home where Armstrong lives with Strickland, police said they found a 9 mm handgun belonging to Armstrong. Police compared shell cases from that gun with those found where Wilson was killed and said there is "significant" potential the firearm was used in the incident.

The U.S. Marshals Service issued a wanted poster for Armstrong on May 20 asking the public to call 800-336-0102 if they have any information about her or see the SUV.

Armstrong’s father, Michael Armstrong, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he doesn’t believe that his daughter could have killed Wilson. He said there are many “unanswered questions” about what happened.

“I know her. I know how she thinks and I know what she believes. And I know that she just would not do something like this,” he said.

What is a 'fugitive investigation'

When police are searching for fugitives wanted in felony crimes, law enforcement agencies team up to spread a wider net in the search. There are several regional permanent task forces across the U.S. ready to assist when needed.

In this case the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is assisting in the Austin Police Department.

Other involved agencies include the Travis, Caldwell, Hays, Williamson, and Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office’s, the Georgetown and Round Rock Police Departments, Texas Attorney General’s Office, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Office of the Inspector General, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Department of Homeland Security (Immigration & Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations).

Contributing: Ryan Autullo, Nate Chute and Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman; The Associated Press.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

Eisenhower: American 'heroes' nominated to replace Confederate officers' names on Army bases

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kaitlin Armstrong sought in connection to Anna 'Mo' Wilson killing

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting

    Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing at least 19 children and their two teachers. Relatives who gathered at a civic center following the shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde pleaded for information and turned to social media for help.

  • SNAP Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card Benefits for June 2022

    Texas SNAP benefits are sent out monthly by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission via Texas Lone Star Cards, the state's version of the federal EBT card. SNAP benefits can be used to purchase...

  • Texas shooting: 19 children among dead in primary school attack

    Nineteen children are shot dead by a teenage gunman, who is himself killed by law enforcement.

  • What happened in the Robb Elementary School shooting

    At least 19 children and two adults were killed by the gunman

  • How to talk to your kids about the Uvalde school shooting: 'You don’t want to overshare'

    Be honest, but don't share too much information, to manage kids' fears and worries after the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting.

  • Amanda Gorman, Blake Lively and more share powerful reactions following Texas school shooting

    An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, Uvalde on Tuesday morning killing 19 children and two adults. Celebrities and prominent figures have since shared their thoughts.

  • Flames' Milan Lucic ejected for hit on Oilers goalie Mike Smith

    Milan Lucic was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit on Mike Smith.

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Jordan Binnington embrassed himself with water-bottle toss

    Never one to shy from the limelight, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington allegedly threw at water bottle at Nazem Kadri, while the Avalanche player was doing a television interview after Colorado's Game 3 victory,

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Canada Soccer is paying Iran's team $400K to play in Vancouver, team official says

    Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 to play a controversial exhibition game next month in Vancouver, according to the head of Iran's national team. The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim that for the first time in 22 years, Iran's soccer federation will make a profit off a friendly match. Canada Soccer did not confirm or deny the quoted sum or answer CBC News's questions about where the money is coming from. The organization did

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Blues' Jordan Binnington knocked out of Game 3 after Nazem Kadri collision

    Avs forward Nazem Kadri went hard to the net puck before colliding with a Blues d-man and barrelling into Binnington, who left hobbling and didn't return.

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp