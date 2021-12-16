Search continues for 13-year-old girl missing in Bowling Green since weekend tornado

Days after deadly tornadoes and storms struck Bowling Green, one child remains missing in Warren County, the fire chief said Wednesday night.

Nyssa Brown, 13, has not been located, said Bowling Green Fire Chief Justin Brooks. Brown’s parents, her grandmother and her three siblings all died when a tornado destroyed their residence on Moss Creek Avenue off Russellville Road.

In the days since the storms, there have been 244 missing persons reports in Bowling Green. Only Brown remains unaccounted for, but “one missing is too many,” Brown said.

“This isn’t just another missing person, rather, this is our missing 13-year-old girl,” Brooks said at a news conference. “We have been intentional with our efforts.”

Search efforts for Brown will be expanded outside of the Jennings Creek area, Brooks said. If members of the public have any information about Brown’s location, they are asked to call 270-393-4116.

Brooks said first responders will continue to search for Nyssa Brown.

“The mission has not changed from day one,” Brooks said. “The mission was and is to bring home the missing persons.”

Statewide, 75 people are confirmed dead from the tornado outbreak.

A man walks through the wrecked remains of houses in a neighborhood off Russellville Road after a tornado swept through Friday night in Bowling Green, Ky., Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Since Saturday, 16 people in Warren County have died. They are:

Rachel (spelled Rachael on her social media accounts) Brown, 36; her husband Steven Brown, 35; Nariah Cayshelle Brown, 16; Nyles Brown, 4; and Nolynn Brown, a child whose age was not provided; and Victoria Smith, 64, Rachel Brown’s mother. Nyssa Brown is the daughter of Rachel and Steven Brown, according to their social media accounts.

Alisa Besic, an adult; children Selmir Besic and Elma Besic, whose ages were not given; and Samantha and Alma Besic, who were infants.

Cory Scott, 27; Mae F. White, 77; Robert Williams Jr., 65; Say Meh, 42; and Terry Martin Jayne, 67.

Williams and Meh died at hospitals and Jayne died of a heart attack he suffered while cleaning up storm debris at his daughter’s house. The other 13 were found dead at or near their homes, according to the coroner.

Eleven of the fifteen who died lived on Moss Creek Avenue.