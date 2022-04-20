Search for B.C.'s Best Small Town: Championship semifinals

·4 min read
(CBC News - image credit)
(CBC News - image credit)

The story of Lillooet is a lot like the story of British Columbia.

It's a journey of the St'át'imc people inhabiting lands next to the Fraser River for centuries before settlers in search of gold showed up in the thousands.

A town that embraced resource extraction, railway development, heritage tourism and recreation opportunities over the decades, searching for new ways to attract people and dollars.

It's a place surrounded by beauty and inequality, a town with both a closed down legion on Main Street and bustling coffee shops and cideries, a few thousand people putting their generation's new layer on what defines Lillooet.

"That's what makes this community so passionate and so tight, is that everyone is here to pursue their dreams," said Rolf de Bruin, co-owner of Fort Berens winery in Lillooet.

He immigrated to B.C. from Holland in 2005, searching for a place to put a winery. The Okanagan was the obvious first choice, but he found it "too urbanized" and found a new plan after taking Highway 12 up the Fraser Canyon.

"I remember looking at these mountains and being like, Oh, this is so Canadian. And so we drove up here and yeah, it really grabbed our hearts," he said.

"Being the first winery in this region has been quite pioneering, but the support from the local community has been amazing."

Lillooet requires a long drive through sometimes treacherous highways to get to. Coun. Jennifer Leach said the town's relative isolation provides much of its appeal and challenges.

"With our geography, we're at the tail end of the Sea to Sky, we're at the tail end of the Thompson Nicola Regional District, we're at the tail end of the Cariboo. We're kind of just here and always have been. So to really sell that to people is very difficult," she said.

But there's a new arts hub in town. A fried chicken restaurant opening up. An apartment building set for construction on Main Street.

Lillooet could be making another turn — just as it has again and again.

"It doesn't look like it's changed, but it is changing. And that's the really exciting part," said Leach.

"But it's not changing in a way that should be scary or fearful because we're changing in the way we view Lillooet. We're not a one-stop shop anymore."

Justin McElroy/CBC
Justin McElroy/CBC

'Tourists are coming like crazy now'

If Lillooet is a town starting a new upward trajectory, Ucluelet is a community that has seen the change already happen, with huge increases in both population and housing prices in the last five years.

"The tourists are coming here like crazy now," said Geoff Johnson, a Ucluelet musician and filmmaker who runs a YouTube channel about the town.

It's easy to understand Ucluelet's appeal: a town on the edge of Vancouver Island and a gateway to West Coast wilderness on land or sea. It's a small community with access to nearly as many amenities as Tofino — and nearly as many restaurants and hotels — while retaining a more rugged and affordable feel (at least for now).

There's no massive beaches, but plenty of views and plenty of charm.

"It's a little bit more relaxed in town here. It's not as glamorous and it's not as overly touristic," said Allan Cukier, head brewer at Ucluelet Brewing.

"We get to reap all the benefits without having to be the number one in the spotlight."

Both communities have plenty going for them, beating out 31 other small communities on Vancouver Island and in southwest B.C. to advance to the semifinals.

Only one can move onto the championship final of the Search for B.C.'s Best Small Town.

Which will it be?

CBC News
CBC News

Census stats

Ucluelet:

  • Median age: 39.2.

  • Renter households: 29.7 per cent.

  • Median total household income: $61,888.

  • BIPOC members as a percentage of community population: 18.9 per cent.

  • Road to the Elite Eight: Defeated Ahousaht 86-14 per cent, Tofino 61-39 per cent, Qualicum Beach 64-36 per cent, Cowichan Bay 70-30 per cent and Hornby Island 68-32 per cent.

Lillooet:

  • Median age: 51.1.

  • Renter households: 25.7 per cent.

  • Median total household income: $53,077.

  • BIPOC members as a percentage of community population: 30.3 per cent.

  • Road to the Elite Eight: Defeated Merritt 58-42 per cent, Lower Nicola 70-30 per cent, Lytton 59-41 per cent, Sun Peaks 50.1-49.9 per cent and Salt Spring Island 51-49 per cent.

*Census numbers outside population growth are from 2016.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse gives injury updates on Scottie Barnes, Thaddeus Young

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse was quick to praise the 76ers after Game 1 of their playoff series. He also provided injury updates on Scottie Barnes and Thaddeus Young, with X-rays coming back negative for both players. Nurse also discussed the key to bouncing back in Game 2, and how to counter Joel Embiid. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.