A fire at a privately-owned hangar at Key West International Airport destroyed a seaplane and a helicopter Thursday night, officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze that burned in a seven-space hangar.

It broke out at 6:50 p.m., Richard Strickland, director of airports for Monroe County, said in a statement.

Strickland said the cause of the fire, which was knocked down within an hour, is under investigation.