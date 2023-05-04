Seanna Baumgartner Honored With 2023 Circle of Excellence Award

Channel Futures’ Circle of Excellence honors inspiring leaders in the communications and IT channel

PHOENIX, AZ, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Futures has selected Seanna Baumgartner, VP of Marketing at CallTower, as a winner of the 2023 Circle of Excellence Awards.

Since 2014, the Circle of Excellence program has recognized leaders in the communications and IT channel who inspire their partners to drive digital transformation for customers. These executives are honored for their vision, innovation and advocacy of the indirect channel during a time of transition and convergence.

Channel Futures Circle of Excellence winners will be honored during an awards ceremony on May 3 at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. These winners will be included on the Circle of Excellence Immersion Center on the Channel Futures website.

“The last decade has seen profound changes in the way the world — and by extension, the channel — does business,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager and vice president of channel at Informa Tech. “The last three years have presented unprecedented challenges, and the channel has been instrumental in keeping companies and their employees connected, collaborating and providing top-notch service to their customers.

“Much of the credit for that goes to leaders like the ones we are honoring in the Circle of Excellence. Their vision, strategy and inspiration were key in helping the channel navigate those challenges and emerge even stronger. The Channel Futures team extends congratulations and thanks for their service to our community.”

“CallTower’s success over the past decade can be attributed to our partnerships in the Channel with the vision and guidance from Seanna and her team,” said CallTower CRO William Rubio. “She continues to excel in our partner community and drive growth for our partners and CallTower.”

Seanna has been with CallTower for over 10 years. Since joining CallTower through an acquisition in 2016, she has played a critical role in CallTower’s global brand awareness to grow indirect and direct sales activity through strategic initiatives that are result-driven.

As VP of Marketing, Seanna is responsible for the marketing team, our branding, social media, and sales campaigns that produce revenue and reputation building in pursuit of excellence while playing a critical role in our international expansion.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, Zoom (BYOC), Zoom Phone, CT Cloud UCaaS and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Our properties include many awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Partners Leadership Summit, Women’s Leadership Summit, the MSP Summit and Channel Partners Europe; and a DEI Community Group, our initiative to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with

depth and specialization in ICT sector. Every year, we welcome 14,000+ subscribers to our research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

