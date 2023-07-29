Seann William Scott Says He Made A Pittance As Stifler On ‘American Pie’

Sean William Scott did not get his piece of the pie. (Watch the video below.)

In a resurfaced interview on “The Rich Eisen Show,” the actor who played Stifler in the hit 1999 sex comedy “American Pie” said he made just $8,000 for the part. The film made more than $235 million at the box office, becoming a springboard for a cast that included Jason Biggs and Jennifer Coolidge, who famously played Stifler’s mother.

Still, Scott said, “That was a lot of money at the time for me.”

Stifler (Seann William Scott) tries to convince his latest conquest (Eden Riegel) that he truly cares about her in “American Pie.”

Scott’s interview from last year is making the rounds amid recent revelations of poor pay from actors as the SAG-AFTRA strike grinds on.

Former “Orange is the New Black” star Kimiko Glenn ripped the prison drama for underpaying the cast so badly that many actors still had second jobs and couldn’t afford taxis to the set despite being “internationally famous.” Glenn displayed one of her residual checks ― a measly $27.30.

Raeden Greer, who appeared in five episodes of “American Horror Story,” Constance Marie of “Switched at Birth,” Sean Gunn of “Gilmore Girls” and others have also told horror stories about poor residuals.

Scott was able to cash in on the 2012 “American Reunion” sequel, earning $5 million plus a small percentage of the gross, The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

He also starred in “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Goon” and “Mr. Woodcock,” in addition to 15 episodes of the “Lethal Weapon” TV show in 2018-19.

But he’ll always remember his four-figure payday for “American Pie.”

“I remember afterwards I bought a used Thunderbird for like five grand ... I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, baby.’”

Scott said he didn’t know what happened to the other few thousand “because I ended up having to work at the LA Zoo as a churro guy, so maybe it was even less than eight grand,” he said.

Fast-forward to 1:45 for Scott’s comments on his “Pie” salary.

