Who is Seann Walsh? I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestant in profile

Seann Walsh is reported to be one of this year’s competitors on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The comedian is thought to be joining the show as a “bombshell” late addition alongside former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Before his headline-making appearance on Strictly Come Dancing (more on that further down), the comedian and actor started out his stand-up career in Brighton. Walsh performed his 2012 show Seann to Be Wild at the Edinburgh Fringe and toured the country with it. His 2013 Fringe show The Lie-In King also received positive reviews.

Walsh had a role in Jack Dee’s ITV sitcom Bad Move, and made numerous TV appearances on shows such as Live at the Apollo and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Walsh joined the lineup for Strictly in 2018, and was paired up with professional dancer Katya Jones.

The pair became embroiled in scandal after they were photographed and filmed kissing on a night out during the show’s run. Walsh had a long-term girlfriend, actor Rebecca Humphries, at the time, and Jones was married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones. They split up in 2019.

Earlier this year, Walsh discussed the impact of the kiss during a conversation on Backstage With Katherine Ryan. “What you are thinking about is, ‘What have you done to someone?’” he said. “It’s one thing doing that privately and I don’t judge anyone, because everyone’s got their own backstory, lives or whatever. It was horrific. It was crazy.”

Walsh also admitted he is unable to watch Strictly after his experience, saying it “messes my head up”.

He explained: “I have such amazing memories of being on that show and then the repercussions of that kiss, it was crazy... I’m just a comic.”

The comedian had previously spoken about how the scandal affected his professional ambitions. On a 2021 episode of podcast Take Flight, he said that his life had “changed forever” as a result.

“I was a very dream-like young man – I would dream of doing the Apollo, my sitcom,” he told host Mark Whittle.

“Then it was suddenly the first time I was living without hope.”

After the controversy, Walsh went on to tour a new show, Seann Walsh: Is Dead. Happy Now?, a frank hour about the fallout from his time on Strictly, from PTSD and suicidal thoughts to therapy and quitting alcohol.

Walsh will be joined by radio DJ Chris Moyles, Boy George and many more on this year’s I’m a Celebrity. You can find the full 2022 line-up here.

I’m a Celebrity airs nightly on ITV at 9pm.