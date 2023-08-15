Sean Tuohy ‘Devastated’ by ‘Blind Side’ Subject’s Allegations: ‘We Were Never Offered Money’

Sean Tuohy responded to Michael Oher’s petition Tuesday.

Oher filed a petition requesting an end to the Tuohy’s conservatorship as well as a bar to their ability to use his image and likeness to make any business deals.

“We’re devastated,” Sean Tuohy told the Daily Memphian. “It’s upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we’re going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16.”

Oher’s petition claims that the Tuohy family never officially adopted him, and that they tricked him into giving up his ability to make financial decisions when he signed the conservatorship papers. The petition also details the financial gain of the whole Tuohy family from the dramatization of his life story in “The Blind Side” (2009) — a story that wouldn’t exist without him — including royalties for their two biological children.

“We didn’t make any money off the movie. Well, Michael Lewis (the author of the book ‘The Blind Side’) gave us half of his share. Everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael,” Tuohy said. “It was about $14,000, each. We were never offered money; we never asked for money. My money is well-documented; you can look up how much I sold my company for.”

Tuohy, portrayed by Tim McGraw in the Oscar-winning film, described the conservatorship as a way to win over the NCAA when Oher was considering playing football at Ole Miss.

