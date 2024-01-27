Sean Strickland responds to Jon Anik’s frustration with MMA fans: ‘These people are the way you have a paycheck’

Sean Strickland has fired back at UFC commentator Jon Anik for airing his frustration with the MMA fan base.

Anik revealed this week that he’s been feeling disappointed with the MMA community, given the negative comments and criticism he’s seen from fans following Strickland’s split decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297. Anik believes fans, who are supporting Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC), are unjustly throwing attacks despite pundits and analysts trying to be as objective as possible when discussing Strickland’s defeat.

Anik went as far as saying that he’s been questioning his future in MMA, and has considered pivoting to working with the NFL, given the toxicity of the MMA fan base. Strickland thinks this is a good idea.

“What I’d say to Jon Anik calling MMA fans “The lowest common denominator,” these people are (the) way you have a paycheck, and you make way more than most,” Strickland wrote on X. “Maybe the NFL is a better choice for you than MMA. Also, you guys are a bunch of savage c*nts. I’m here for it.”

Strickland lost his UFC middleweight title in the main event of UFC 297 in Toronto. It was a competitive fight that had some people scoring the fight in his favor – including UFC CEO Dana White.

Two judges scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Du Plessis, while the third scored it 48-47 Strickland’s way. Regardless of the result, it was a competitive fight where both fighters had their moments.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie