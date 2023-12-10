Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Song Yadong after UFC Fight Night 233 win?

The UFC’s final non-PPV main event of the year went the way of Song Yadong on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 233, and it wasn’t particularly close.

Song (21-7-1 MMA, 10-2-1 UFC) had his way with Chris Gutierrez (20-6-2 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) for the majority of five rounds in their bantamweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, earning him a unanimous decision victory and his fourth triumphant performance in his past five octagon efforts.

Although it wasn’t the most entertaining contest or spectacular finish of his career, Song gets valuable experience and continued to hold serve in a loaded 135-pound weight class.

The Chinese fighter firmly called out former champion Petr Yan after his win, but also said any top-five fighter in the division would satisfy him.

So what should be next for Song? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC Fight Night 233.

