Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Sodiq Yusuff after UFC Fight Night 230 loss?

Sodiq Yusuff showed how dangerous he can be in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 230, but suffered a setback with his main event loss to Edson Barboza.

With his stock rising in the featherweight division, Yusuff (13-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) came out on fire in his first headlining opportunity against octagon legend Barboza (24-11 MMA, 18-11 UFC) and nearly ended the fight in the first round at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He let his opponent off the hook, however, and the Brazilian managed to turn the tide and get his hand raised by unanimous decision.

The outcome will certainly be one that bothers Yusuff for the foreseeable future given how close he was to winning, but if he’s able to digest and learn from it in the right ways, it will ultimately be beneficial for the future of the 30-year-old.

Yusuff’s trajectory changes with the loss, however, and to see what’s next for him after UFC Fight Night 230, watch the video above.

