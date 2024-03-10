Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Sean O’Malley after UFC 299 title defense?

Sean O'Malley is now an established champion after logging his first bantamweight title defense Saturday against Marlon Vera in the UFC 299 main event.

O’Malley (18-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) utterly dominated Vera (21-9-1 MMA, 15-8 UFC) over the course of five rounds to earn a lopsided unanimous decision at Kaseya Center in Miami, and now he wants to move up to featherweight to challenge Ilia Topuria, who has no title defenses on his own resume yet.

Will the UFC grant O’Malley his wish, or does he need to stay at 135 pounds and grant Merab Dvalishvili his long-overdue title shot?

Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on O’Malley’s future after his UFC 299 title defense.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 299.

Story continues

UFC 299 Ceremonial Weigh-in

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: (L-R) Opponents Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera of Ecuador face off…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: (L-R) Opponents Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera of Ecuador face off during the UFC 299 ceremonial weigh-in at Kaseya Center on March 08, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sean O’Malley before his fight with Marlon Vera during UFC…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sean O’Malley before his fight with Marlon Vera during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera before his fight with Sean O’Malley (not shown)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera before his fight with Sean O’Malley (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) celebrates victory over Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) celebrates victory over Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) celebrates victory over Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) celebrates victory over Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sean O’Malley walks out of the ring after defeating Marlon…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sean O’Malley walks out of the ring after defeating Marlon Vera during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley celebrates after defeating Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley celebrates after defeating Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie