Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Kamaru Usman after UFC 278 title loss?

Kamaru Usman’s run as welterweight champion came to a shocking and abrupt end Saturday when he was knocked out by Leon Edwards in the UFC 278 headliner.

Usman’s (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) time as champion was halted after five defenses when, in a fight he was winning, Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) scored a magnificent comeback knockout in the fifth round to claim the title at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” kept in positive spirits in the aftermath of the fight, vowing to return with a “vengeance” and get back on top.

What should be next for Usman? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC 278.

