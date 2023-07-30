Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Justin Gaethje after UFC 291 ‘BMF’ title win?

(ALSO SEE: Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Dustin Poirier after UFC 291 ‘BMF’ title loss?)

Justin Gaethje’s coronation as the “BMF” champion came in the most violent of fashions Saturday when he knocked Dustin Poirier out cold in their UFC 291 main event rematch.

Gaethje (25-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) avenged his fourth-round TKO loss to Poirier (29-8 MMA, 21-7 UFC) from April 2018 with a nasty head kick knockout in the second round at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, making him the second “BMF” titleholder ever.

The win seemingly put Gaethje at the front of the queue to challenge the winner of October’s UFC 294 lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.

Will he get the shot, or are there other paths forward for Gaethje? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC 291.

