Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Ilia Topuria after UFC on ABC 5 win?

Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Ilia Topuria after UFC on ABC 5 win?

(ALSO SEE: Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Josh Emmett after UFC on ABC 5 loss?)

Ilia Topuria continued his rise up the featherweight ranks on Saturday when he defeated Josh Emmett in the UFC on ABC 5 headliner.

Topuria (14-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) thrived against what was considered to be his toughest test to date with a lopsided unanimous decision win over Emmett (18-4 MMA, 9-4 UFC) at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Related

UFC on ABC 5 bonuses: Ilia Topuria’s 50-42 scorecard helps net extra $50,000 Ilia Topuria def. Josh Emmett at UFC on ABC 5: Best photos Twitter reacts to Ilia Topuria's blowout win over Josh Emmett at UFC on ABC 5

With an undefeated record and an ideal start to his UFC tenure, where does the win put Topuria going forward at 145 pounds? He said he’s next for the title shot, but should that be the case?

Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on Topuria’s future after UFC on ABC 5.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 5.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie