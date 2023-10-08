Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Grant Dawson after UFC Fight Night 229 loss?

(ALSO SEE: Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Bobby Green after UFC Fight Night 229 win?)

Grant Dawson’s chance to break through in his first octagon headliner was derailed in a big way on Saturday when he was brutally finished by Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night 229.

After going nine appearances in the promotion without a loss, Dawson (20-2-1 MMA, 8-1-1 UFC) had his first setback when Green (31-15-1 MMA, 12-9-1 UFC) knocked him out in a mere 33 seconds in the lightweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Where does Dawson go from here, and how can he rebound from the defeat? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC Fight Night 229.

