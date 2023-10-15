Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Edson Barboza after UFC Fight Night 230 win?

(ALSO SEE: Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Sodiq Yusuff after UFC Fight Night 230 loss?)

Edson Barboza showed at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 230 that he’s not going to be a stepping stone for the next wave of featherweight contenders – at least not easily.

Barboza (24-11 MMA, 18-11 UFC) added to his legend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas when he overcame a first-round beatdown from Sodiq Yusuff (13-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) to rally his way to a unanimous decision win in a Fight of the Night that showed a lot about his character as a fighter.

At 37, no one can accuse Barboza of hanging around the sport for paydays or any of the wrong reasons. His passion is clear, and he continues to provide the fans with memorable battles or highlight-reel knockouts more often than not when he steps into the octagon.

Barboza isn’t being given layups at this stage of his career, either. He’s very much relevant, and with his win, earned the opportunity to fight someone in the top 10 at 145 pounds.

Whom should it be, though? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on Barboza’s future after the UFC Fight Night 230 main event.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 230.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie