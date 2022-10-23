Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Charles Oliveira, T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 280 losses?

(ALSO SEE: Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for champs Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling after UFC 280 wins?)

It was a disappointing night for Charles Oliveira and T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on Saturday. Both men failed to leave with championship belts.

Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) failed to recapture the lightweight belt in the main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. He succumbed to a second-round submission against Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC). In the co-main event, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) also failed to reclaim a title when he lost to bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) by second-round TKO.

What should come next for the pair of former champions? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis after UFC 280.

