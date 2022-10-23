Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for champs Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling after UFC 280 wins?

(ALSO SEE: Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Charles Oliveira, T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 280 losses?)

Islam Makhachev and Aljamain Sterling left UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi as champions after finishing their respective opponents inside the distance.

In the main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) submitted Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) in the second round to claim the vacant lightweight title. The co-headliner saw Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) make a second defense of his bantamweight strap with a second-round TKO of T.J. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) in their grudge match.

After Makhachev faced off with featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski in the octagon after his win, it seems clear a champion-vs-champion fight is on the horizon. As far as Sterling, though, he appears to have numerous different options.

So what’s coming up from the champs who emerged victorious from UFC 280? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on what’s next for Oliveira and Makhachev after UFC 280.

