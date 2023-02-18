Sean Penn's 'Superpower' catches Zelenskiy at moment of Russian invasion

Thomas Escritt
·2 min read

By Thomas Escritt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Late in the evening of Feb. 24, 2022, just some 15 hours after Russia triggered its invasion of his country, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy found time to receive American actor Sean Penn.

Sitting in a bare, apparently windowless room, Zelenskiy speculated on Vladimir Putin's motives for the invasion.

"He wants us to be dead," Zelenskiy said of the Russian president in the central scene in "Superpower", a film-length profile of the Ukrainian leader that premiered on Friday at the Berlin Film Festival. "He hates Ukraine. He hates us."

Directed by Penn and Aaron Kaufman, the movie opens in the months before the invasion, with Penn intrigued by a fellow actor's transition from the film set to presidential office. The invasion dramatically raises the stakes, turning Penn into a passionate advocate for Ukraine's cause.

In fighting against the Russian invasion, Ukraine is "fighting a fight on all of our behalf," Penn told the audience at the premiere.

Produced by Vice and shot in the close-in, handheld, web documentary style popularised by the media organization, the film charts a chain-smoking, vodka-tonic-sinking Penn's efforts to understand Ukraine, its president, and its fight.

Penn and Kaufman advocate in the film for the United States to arm Ukraine, and in doing so make it clear that Zelenskiy's decision to receive them on the first day was a deft move in Ukraine's information war.

"If we don't win today, then Americans will be fighting wars in some years' time," Zelenskiy tells Penn in a later interview, warning that a Ukrainian loss would have consequences further afield.

Nearly one year into the invasion, Putin's troops are still in Ukraine, intensifying assaults in the east in what Moscow calls a "special military operation" that has killed thousands and led millions to flee.

The camera brings the viewer uncomfortably close to the death and gore left by retreating Russian soldiers, and is honest about the limits of what a Hollywood film star will go through.

"Can I be blunt?" one minder is heard saying. "You're Sean Penn. Nobody is going to be responsible for you dying on the front line."

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Latest Stories

  • Berlin Review: Sean Penn’s Ukraine Documentary ‘Superpower’ Gets Up Close With Super Inspiring Wartime Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Roughly three quarters of the way into Superpower, the documentary about the war in Ukraine directed by Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman, the Oscar-winning actor displays a fixed-blade knife while traveling by car through the embattled country. He jokes to the camera, “All of Ukraine should feel safe now that I’m armed.” He adds, holding […]

  • Norway seizes record $5.8 million of crypto stolen by North Korea

    Norway has seized a record $5.8 million worth of cryptocurrency that was stolen by North Korean hackers last year, Norwegian police said in a statement on Thursday. North Korean hackers stole $625 million in March 2022 from a blockchain project linked to the crypto-based game Axie Infinity. The heist was one of the largest of its kind on record, and was linked by the United States to a North Korean hacking group dubbed "Lazarus".

  • Man United suitors jostle for biggest sports deal ever

    LONDON (Reuters) -Manchester United will receive multiple offers when an initial deadline for bids expires on Friday, sources familiar with the process said, kicking off potentially the largest sports deal ever. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a life-long supporter and founder of chemicals group INEOS, is one likely bidder, along with U.S. private equity firms and possibly Qatari investors, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Manchester United, INEOS, Tesla and Musk did not reply to requests for comment.

  • Antony Blinken 'warns Ukraine' against retaking Crimea

    Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has warned a Ukrainian attempt to retake Crimea would be a red line for Vladimir Putin that could escalate the conflict, it has been reported.

  • South Korean Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant of Opposition Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for a former presidential candidate now leading the progressive opposition party over suspected graft, a move set to send shockwaves through an already bitter partisan political divide.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskChina Warns of Retaliation Against US

  • Judges start tossing some speeding tickets in Charlotte over certification issue

    Most local police radar detectors weren’t properly certified, officials say.

  • These Russians are fleeing to the U.S. — by walking from Mexico

    A man wipes away a joyful tear as he takes his first steps into an unfamiliar place, an émigré from the land of Dostoyevsky entering cactus-dotted cowboy country. He's part of a striking new phenomenon: Russians are increasingly fleeing their homeland through Mexico and walking into the United States. Rushan Burkhanov trembles with relief as he treads on American soil just after daybreak, under a purple-pink palette dissolving in the endless desert dawn. CBC News saw about a dozen Russians in on

  • Zelenskiy: 'obvious' Ukraine won't be Putin's last stop, quick arms supplies crucial

    The Ukrainian leader told the Munich Security Conference by video link that while the West was negotiating supplies of tanks to Kyiv, the Kremlin was thinking of ways to "strangle" the former Soviet republic of Moldova which lies west of Ukraine. He urged the West to maintain speedy weapons deliveries.

  • How Rich Are LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars?

    NBA superstars are some of the greatest basketball players in the world, able to fill the box score with eye-popping numbers. And their talents will be on display Feb 19 in the 72nd NBA All-Star Game...

  • "Give me a break, man": Biden to reporters at briefing

    STORY: He walked off, intending to leave the room, but returned to listen to the questions.After being asked by a reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships?” Mr Biden said laughing: “Give me a break, man,” and walked off without answering any questions.Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.Peter Alexander of NBC News, was then heard asking Biden if the takedowns of the objects were an “overreaction” done by “political pressure.”At the same time, another reporter asked another question, to which Biden replied: ''You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.''He then walked away, paused for a second and then left the room.

  • Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

    Trump says his name was not even "mentioned" in the released sections of the investigation. But no one was named in the excerpts, by order of the judge.

  • Fred McGriff's Hall of Fame plaque won't feature a team logo, Scott Rolen's will have Cardinals cap

    McGriff and Rolen both had great seasons with multiple teams during their careers.

  • The View audience loudly boos when cohost says Kim Kardashian is Raquel Welch-level 'sex symbol'

    Sunny Hostin laughed as the audience booed, joking that they were "turning" on her after she suggested Kardashian as the modern-day equivalent to the late Welch's sex symbol status.

  • Tank plant in small Ohio city plays big role in Ukraine war

    Thousands of miles from the front lines, a sprawling manufacturing plant in the small midwestern city of Lima, Ohio, is playing a critical role in the effort to arm Ukraine as it fends off the Russian invasion. Owned by the Army and operated by General Dynamics, the plant is expected to refurbish Abrams tanks for the U.S. to send to Ukraine, and is already preparing to build an updated version of the vehicle for Poland, U.S. Army officials said Thursday as they toured the facility. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, who walked through the plant with a number of other Army leaders and senior officers, said it's highly likely the plant will provide the tanks for Ukraine.

  • Tom Brady Supports Patrick Mahomes' 'Parade Behavior' After Chiefs QB Gave Fan Super Bowl Trophy

    "Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me," Tom Brady wrote with a video of Patrick Mahomes' absentmindedly giving a fan the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl LVII win

  • Ford government slammed for 'troubling' inaction during convoy protest in Emergencies Act report

    A long-awaited report on Ottawa's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act during last year's convoy protest slammed the Ford government for its "reluctance" to act, saying greater involvement would have let the public know they had "not been abandoned by their provincial government in a time of crisis." The finding is part of a more than 200-page-long overview into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's February 2022 decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to end the protests blocking downtown Ottawa's s

  • Watch Gisele Bündchen Joyfully Dance as She Prepares for Carnival with Famous Choreographer

    The supermodel showed off her moves alongside choreographer and friend Justin Neto

  • King Charles Gives Update on Queen Camilla's Health Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

    King Charles said the Queen Consort was "getting better" after testing positive for coronavirus

  • Kim Kardashian Models New Sexy SKIMS Swim Collection with Alien Co-Stars — See the Spacey Snaps

    The SKIMS mogul starred in a new campaign for her solutionwear brand and invited some out-of-this-world models to rep her line

  • Nicole Kidman Wore the Sexiest Figure-Hugging Dress That Will Make Fans Stop in Their Tracks

    'Moulin Rouge' actress Nicole Kidman wore a purple dress to a red carpet event in Los Angeles back in fall 2021. See photos of the outfit the Australian star chose.