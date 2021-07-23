Sean Penn says he won’t return to Gaslit production till everyone gets vaccinated

American actor Sean Penn is refusing to return to the sets of his upcoming series Gaslit unless the entire production team gets vaccinated. In Los Angeles, cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus are spiking. That is why Penn has requested that the team of Gaslit should be vaccinated. As reported by Variety, the actor has also offered to provide help to the production through his organisation Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) which could offer free-of-cost vaccination.

Gaslit stars Julia Roberts and is a UCP-Starz limited series. Universal Productions has already imposed mandatory vaccination for Zone A cast and crew members (those in close proximity during production). There is also an on-site vaccination facility that is available for those in the production. However, Penn, who is already vaccinated, wants the entire production team to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The story of Gaslit is about the Watergate scandal and its forgotten characters. Penn is going to play the role of Nixon's trusted advisor Attorney General John Mitchell while Roberts will portray the role of his wife Martha Mitchell, who had raised concerns about the involvement of Nixon in Watergate.

The publication mentions that it will include stories of zealots who aided the crimes of the administration and of the opportunistic subordinates of Nixon.

It has been written by Robbie Pickering who is also the executive producer of the film. Along with Pickering, Amelia Gray, Alberto RoldÃ¡n, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Anayat Fakhraie, and Uzoamaka Maduka have also written the series.

Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin are also executive producers of Gaslit along with Roberts who is producing the series under her banner Red Om Films with EPs Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill.

Quoting sources, Deadline reports that the studios have done everything to make the production safer on sets. However, Universal productions have also said that they cannot impose mandatory vaccinations without negotiating it with the unions and other studios. The production might get delayed if Penn refuses to join the sets without everyone getting vaccinated.

