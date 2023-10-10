Sean Penn-Produced Series ‘C*A*U*G*H*T’ Drops Out of Mipcom Due to Israel-Hamas War

The Sean Penn-produced satirical series “C*A*U*G*H*T” has opted out of its activities at Mipcom due to the Israel-Hamas war.

“In light of the current situation unfolding in Israel, we have taken the decision not to showcase ‘C*A*U*G*H*T’ at MIPCOM this year,” Fremantle said in a statement. “At this time, our hearts and thoughts are with our colleagues and our partners in Israel, and all those affected.”

More from Variety

“C*A*U*G*H*T” was meant to hold a Media Mastermind Keynote at the international TV conference on Oct. 18. Penn was set to be in attendance, as well as series star Matthew Fox and creator, writer and director Kick Gurry.

The Stan original series follows “four Australian soldiers on a covert mission in a war-torn country,” according to its official plot description. “Mistaken for Americans, they’re captured and produce a hostage video that achieves unexpected viral success, turning them into unlikely celebrities.”

Penn serves as executive producer and plays himself in the series. The cast of “C*A*U*G*H*T” also includes Bella Heathcote (“Pieces of Her”), Erik Thomson (“Black Snow”), Ben O’Toole ( “Detroit”), Lincoln Younes (“Last King of the Cross”), Fayssal Bazzi (“Stateless”) and Bryan Brown.

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.