Sean Payton is in chill mode as he recharges for his next job, but afraid he won't get back

Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
·7 min read

HARRISON, Idaho – After smacking his best tee shot of the day – a straight line drive that soared at least 200 yards – Sean Payton danced. Or something like that. And he talked trash.

Pat Burrell, the former major league outfielder standing nearby, was hardly amused.

“You’re dancing on tee shots now and not a birdie?” Burrell chided, incredulously.

The birdies were surely few and far between for Payton, but he was eager to celebrate, nonetheless.

“I’m the only coach in the NFL who can do The Griddy,” Payton declared as he demonstrated his version of the popular dance. “And it’s documented!”

Check that, Sean. Was the only coach in the NFL ...

Payton, 58, is officially on hiatus, in January stepping away from the gig he held with the New Orleans Saints for 16 years and looking to refresh himself for the prospect of an eventual return to the sideline. He’s staying connected to the league by working weekends as a studio analyst for Fox Sports, yet in so many ways, this new NFL season represents a chance for an intense workaholic to unplug.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

BULLETIN-BOARD MATERIAL: Sean Payton's pick to win NFC South? Of course, it's not Tom Brady's team.

Sean Payton is enjoying his year off from football. Here he is with the trophy presented by Wayne Gretzky that is inscribed &quot;Rookie of the Year.&quot;
Sean Payton is enjoying his year off from football. Here he is with the trophy presented by Wayne Gretzky that is inscribed "Rookie of the Year."

While Payton and his wife, Skylene, still have a home in New Orleans, they have primarily taken up residence at the home purchased in May 2020 in an exclusive golf and lake community in Northern Idaho.

It’s a laid-back backdrop with a lifestyles-of-the-rich-and-famous flavor. While Payton headed to breakfast recently in his golf cart, Justin Bieber waved as he embarked on a morning walk. Other neighbors include Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon and Tampa Bay Lightning coach John Cooper. And as Payton peered over a ridge with a view of Lake Coeur d’ Alene, he pointed out a massive swath of land that he said was purchased by the Kardashians.

His golfing group happens to include the greatest hockey player ever, Wayne Gretzky – who fueled the relaxed vibe with several one-liners.

Of course, it has been a long time since Payton began an NFL season with such minimal stress. It's natural to wonder whether Payton - who doesn't point to any health issues but maintained, "I want to be in better shape," upon a return - was merely burned out.

Sean Payton has been working on his golf game while away from the NFL.
Sean Payton has been working on his golf game while away from the NFL.

The decision

Payton recalled sitting with Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, one of his best friends, and crying as they discussed his departure, which he contemplated since the middle of last season. Saints owner Gayle Benson urged him to get out of town for a week before making his decision final.

“I came back, thought about it and it still felt right,” Payton said. “That doesn’t mean I don’t miss them. At that time for me, it felt right. That might be ‘burnout.’ Now, I have a feeling that term might be a little more final. But ‘tired’ is a good term.

“Some people will say, ‘Well, he’s not working efficiently. He doesn’t need those long hours.’ For me, I did need more time during the week to look at film. And drinking the Cokes or the Pepsi late at night, at 2 in the morning, I enjoy that. It doesn’t feel like work. And, man, there’s nothing better than winning.”

Payton is the winningest coach in Saints history (161-97, including postseason), with a resume marked by a Super Bowl XLIV triumph and seven division titles.

Despite the credentials, it’s striking to hear him admit perhaps his biggest fear.

“You’re afraid that you’re not going to get back,” Payton said.

That’s difficult to fathom, considering that Payton checks so many of the boxes that NFL owners seem to consider when it comes to hiring coaches, and typically, at least a half-dozen head coaching jobs open up each hiring cycle. Besides, it’s apparent that Payton, still under contract with the Saints, was undoubtedly on the radar of Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Although the Dolphins were denied permission to speak to Payton after he stepped down from the Saints, Ross in August was fined $1.5 million and the Dolphins docked first- and third-round picks for violating anti-tampering policies in pursuing Payton and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who share the same agent, Don Yee.

In June, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported, citing an unnamed league source, that the Dolphins were prepared to make Payton the NFL’s highest-paid coach with a five-year, $100 million offer. To strike that deal, however, Miami would have first needed to swing a trade with the Saints.

“When I stepped away, I stepped away,” Payton said. “I heard the story that they asked for permission, was denied. I can’t control that.

Sean Payton won Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints.
Sean Payton won Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints.

“Look, you want to be wanted, so that’s a good feeling. And yet ... my agent, he knew I was stepping away and taking a year. Would that be something you’d pay attention to? Yeah. Tom Brady’s involved and everything? Sure. It was about me but it didn’t involve me.

"I was frickin’ in Mexico or I was about to come here. My focus wasn’t on teaming up with Tom as much as my focus was on beating them.”

The Cowboys

There’s also speculation that Payton could be the next coach of the Dallas Cowboys. It’s not a stretch to suggest that Mike McCarthy is on a hot seat that might sizzle if the Cowboys don’t advance deep in the playoffs (Kids, that used to happen all the time). And Payton, who worked on his mentor Bill Parcells’ staff in Dallas before becoming the Saints coach, has a good relationship with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“Bill and Jerry got along well,” Payton said. “They communicated. And Bill always said, ‘There’s one thing about Jerry: He’s passionate about winning. He could be sold on something. You could move him.’ "

When it is suggested that Jones routinely seeks opinions before making big decisions, Payton replied, “Does he listen to too many people?”

Time will tell whether Payton ultimately comes into play for the Cowboys.

'Somebody will look for a coach'

Even if he proves to be a smashing success for the Fox Sports crew, Payton is approaching his TV role – at least at the moment – as a one-and-done adventure. He has been consistent in the contention that he is recharging for a purpose.

“Look, 98% of the guys coach until someone knocks on the door and they say it’s time for you to go,” Payton said. “Periodically, a guy like Bill Cowher decides that he doesn’t want to coach again. A guy like Parcells, it’s on his terms. Those are exceptions, not the norm.

“My point about getting back in is that I don’t take it for granted,” Payton said, circling back to the fear that somehow he wouldn’t coach again. “But I think there will be some interest. I think somebody will look for a coach.”

The last time Payton took a year off from coaching in the NFL, it was forced. He was suspended by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for the entire 2012 season for allowing the Saints to operate a bounty system (which was largely fueled by then-defensive coordinator Gregg Williams).

Payton ultimately came back strong after the suspension, which he says allows him to draw “100 percent” from that experience for perspective in returning the next time.

“I know how I felt when I came back,” he said. “Man, I was ready-ready.

“Look, I don’t think anyone can plan it, but if the opportunity exists and you’re in position, I don’t think a break is a bad thing.”

Especially if Payton comes back to a situation that would inspire him to dance The Griddy.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sean Payton, ex-Saints coach, in chill mode but admits a big fear

Latest Stories

  • Fantasy football Week 2 stats notebook: There are some sleeping giants in Falcons offense

    Matt Harmon opens up his stats notebook and highlights some key numbers for fantasy football, Week 2.

  • Wayne Gretzky and Sean Payton have friendship bonded by sports, competition

    Sean Payton and Wayne Gretzky have developed a friendship in recent years as neighbors – and golf partners – in an exclusive community in Idaho.

  • Chapman activated; other Yankees approaching returns from IL

    New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman is back from the injured list after missing nearly a month due to a leg infection he sustained from a tattoo. The AL East-leading Yankees activated Chapman on Friday before a three-game series at Milwaukee. Chapman, 34, is 2-3 with a 4.70 ERA and nine saves in 36 appearances this season.

  • NFL prop betting: Three running backs to target in Week 2

    These three running backs enter Week 2 in potentially favorable situations.

  • Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Apart for Over a Month

    "They would like to work things out," one source said.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Edmonton Elks sign quarterback Taylor Cornelius to two-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed American quarterback Taylor Cornelius to a two-year contract extension Wednesday. The deal keeps Cornelius with the CFL club through the 2024 season. "Taylor’s a young up-and-coming quarterback," Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon said in a statement. "He is trending in the right direction, so we’re excited about his future with the Edmonton Elks." Cornelius has completed 147-of-251 passes for 1,936 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions in

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the