Sean Payton calls himself 'big dummy' for saying 2020 is Drew Brees' final season

On Tuesday, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up.” He appeared on camera as we all do these days, from our couch or home office. That’s especially true for Payton, who is recovering after contracting coronavirus.

But Payton’s potential Freudian slip had him backtracking on Wednesday.

‘I’m a big dummy’

On ESPN, Payton was asked about backup quarterback Taysom Hill and referred to 2020 as Drew Brees’ “final season.”

Speaking via teleconference Wednesday with media that cover the Saints, Payton said he made a mistake.

“I’m a big dummy, and the way I worded it was ‘coming back for his final season’,” Payton said. “I honestly don’t know if it’s his last year. That thing blew up on me. Obviously that was my fault, it’s not a big secret I let out of the bag. I think his plan is to take it year by year.”

Brees and the Saints agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract extension in March, and while he only played in 11 regular-season games due to an early-season injury, he once again led the NFL in completion percentage, at 74.3.

But Brees did celebrate his 41st birthday in January, so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if the coming season, his 20th in the NFL, is his last.

On Wednesday, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton backtracked on comments he'd made the day before. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

