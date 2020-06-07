Sean O'Malley tops Eddie Wineland at UFC 250 with insane walk-off KO
Sean O’Malley didn’t waste any time at UFC 250 on Saturday night, breaking out one of the best walk-off knockouts of the year almost instantly.
O’Malley, less than two minutes into the first round of his bantamweight bout with Eddie Wineland at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, landed a shot square to Wineland’s face, knocking him down cold.
Instantly, as Wineland was still on his way to the ground, O’Malley started walking off — knowing he had already secured the win.
SEAN O’MALLEY WALK OFF #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/YhzqHiVIcj
— Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) June 7, 2020
HE SLEPT HIM! 😱 WALK OFF, @SUGASEANMMA! #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/extMDtAGGU
— UFC (@ufc) June 7, 2020
The win improves O’Malley’s record to a perfect 12-0 and marks his second win of the year, following a knockout win against Jose Quinonez at UFC 248 in March. He’s now won eight of his 12 matches with a knockout, and nine of them in the first round.
The loss marks Wineland’s third in his last four bouts, but the first loss by finish since 2014.
The UFC world, naturally, was instantly impressed.
BEAUTIFUL KO @SugaSeanMMA #UFC250
— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) June 7, 2020
Sick KO! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #ufc250 @SugaSeanMMA
— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) June 7, 2020
Wow
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) June 7, 2020
Oh my lanta @SugaSeanMMA killed a man #UFC250
— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) June 7, 2020
@SugaSeanMMA is legit!! #ufc250
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 7, 2020
