Sean O'Malley tops Eddie Wineland at UFC 250 with insane walk-off KO

Sean O'Malley reacts after his knockout victory over Eddie Wineland in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Sean O’Malley didn’t waste any time at UFC 250 on Saturday night, breaking out one of the best walk-off knockouts of the year almost instantly.

O’Malley, less than two minutes into the first round of his bantamweight bout with Eddie Wineland at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, landed a shot square to Wineland’s face, knocking him down cold.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Instantly, as Wineland was still on his way to the ground, O’Malley started walking off — knowing he had already secured the win.

The win improves O’Malley’s record to a perfect 12-0 and marks his second win of the year, following a knockout win against Jose Quinonez at UFC 248 in March. He’s now won eight of his 12 matches with a knockout, and nine of them in the first round.

The loss marks Wineland’s third in his last four bouts, but the first loss by finish since 2014.

The UFC world, naturally, was instantly impressed.

Wow — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) June 7, 2020

Oh my lanta @SugaSeanMMA killed a man #UFC250 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) June 7, 2020

More from Yahoo Sports: