Sean O'Malley delivers vicious KOs at UFC 250, serves notice on bantamweights

Sean O'Malley ended his UFC 250 bout Saturday vs. Eddie Wineland with one strike. He knew he didn't need any more than that.

"Suga" caught Wineland with a straight right hand less than two minutes into their bout, which kicked off the main card. O'Malley stood straight as he watched Wineland fall to the canvas.

Another angle of O'Malley knowing he was done with Wineland (WARNING: NSFW language in the tweet):

Sean O'malley is the real deal. He IS the real deal. And look at how fucking calm he is as he walks away like he didn't just flatten an elite fighter.



That's what makes this dude dangerous. His calmness while kickboxing is on a different level.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/dGezyGkrTe







— MartialMind (@MartialMind1) June 7, 2020

O'Malley told Joe Rogan after the fight the punch was worth "$100Gs," or about double his bonus for the fight.

The KO improved O'Malley's record to 12-0 and confirmed the 25-year-old fighter as a future threat in the bantamweight division.